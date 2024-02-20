Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami airports awarded $84M in federal money for upgrades

South Florida’s three major airports — Palm Beach (PBI), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Miami (MIA) — have been awarded a combined $84 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to improve their facilities.

The funds come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve and expand airports around the country. More than 100 airports will receive grants totaling nearly $1 billion. Ten Florida airports will receive $113 million with 75%

Fort Lauderdale's award of $50 million was the largest allocation made by the FAA. The funds will be used to help pay for enclosed post-security walkways between Terminals 1 and 2 and Terminals 2 and 3.

Planes lineup for takeoff at Fort Lauderdale International Airport. The facility was recently awarded a $50 million FAA grant to upgrade terminals.

Mark Gale, Director of Aviation for FLL, called the terminal connectors “game changers,” noting that travelers will be able to move freely throughout secured areas without exiting and re-entering a security checkpoint.

“Under this administration, we are doing more to improve the travel experience than ever before, from expanding consumer protections to modernizing the physical infrastructure,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. He said the money “will make it easier for passengers to get to and through airports, create jobs, and increase safety for all.”

The total cost of the connectors project at FLL is expected to be $260 million. The work is slated to be done by 2028.

What will PBI do with the $7 million it will receive?

PBI is receiving $7 million to help pay for improvements to Concourse B. They include new terrazzo flooring and carpeting, new restaurants, electrochromic glass to reduce heat and glare in key locations and additional passenger-boarding bridges.

MIA is receiving $27 million for two projects — the rehabilitation of its broken Skytrain people mover and a portion of the design phase to modernize the airport’s central terminal.

The improvements at the three airports come at a time when they are all reporting record traffic. The most recent awards are on top of the nearly $2 billion for airport terminals announced over the past two years by the FAA. The vast majority of the terminal projects are under construction.

Miami's airport reported that it serviced 52.3 million passengers in 2023, an all-time record that broke the previous one set in 2019. More than 7.8 million passengers flew out of PBI in 2023, eclipsing the previous record of 6.9 million passengers set in 2019 by 13%.

And FLL also reported strong numbers for 2023; preliminary data shows that nearly 35 million travelers flew out of the Broward County-based airport, up 10% from 2022 but about 5% less than the 2019 record number.

Other state airports receiving FAA grants include:

Southwest Florida International Airport: $8 million to reconfigure and expand terminal access.

Orlando Sanford Airport: $1 million to improve its west terminal corridor.

Punta Gorda Airport: $10 million for a terminal rehabilitation.

St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport: $6 million for a terminal renovation and increasing baggage capacity.

Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville: $2 million for a new control tower.

Venice Municipal Airport: $950,000 to help pay for new terminal building.

Williston Municipal Airport: $500,000 to help fund a new terminal building.

