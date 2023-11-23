Palm Beach Gardens nonprofit makes 2,000 children's Christmas wishes come true

PALM BEACH GARDENS — If anyone knows what a child wants for Christmas, it's Lyette Reback. In addition to her own 16 children, the Palm Beach Gardens mother is responsible for supplying gifts to countless others across the country.

Reback founded the nonprofit Believe With Me Inc. to help support children and spouses of people who died in the military. With Christmas fast approaching and the wish lists of more than 2,000 kids on her plate, she needs all the help she can get.

On a recent Saturday, that meant enlisting members of the King's Academy cheerleading squad to help wrap presents. They swept board games and Barbies into burlap sacks and cinched the tops of each with a red bow. Reback worked behind them, fixing the ones that weren't tied just right.

"She made it look so easy," one teen whispered.

Reback has been doing this since 2015. The gifts numbered in the tens then instead of the thousands, and occupied the living room of her home instead of the two-story warehouse volunteers packed into this month.

Reback said she's learned a lot in the years since then, like how to keep the gifting equitable and stretch each year's donations as far as they'll go. The nonprofit used to spend its money as quickly as it raised it, she said, but attention from the media, including a stint on "Fox and Friends," helped rocket their fundraising efforts into a whole new stratosphere.

Now its impact goes beyond the holidays. Funds left over from Christmas go toward assisting Gold Star families throughout the year through things like wheelchair ramp installations and the construction of fully furnished homes for families without one.

Having friends in high places hasn't hurt, either. An executive at FedEx, whose son is friends with one of Reback's children, makes sure each year's Christmas gifts get shipped for free, even as the organization's recipient list grows.

Frequent fundraising, deep-pocketed donors and $1 and $2 donations in the mail have helped fund the rest.

Lyette Reback, founder of the nonprofit Believe With Me, places a bow on a gift bag in Palm Beach Gardens on November 11, 2023. The nonprofit ships gifts to children whose loved ones died in the military. With the help of volunteers, Believe With Me packaged more than 10,000 gifts for 2,000 kids around the country.

Reback's daughters took charge of fueling the chatty teens who helped wrap gifts this month. One coordinated a Starbucks run, and another barked off an all-encompassing lunch order: 300 nuggets and "a ton" of medium fries.

The volunteers packed from morning until night, reading stories written by the fallen soldiers' widows and the wish lists of their children. Many wanted Barbies and Lego sets. Those who asked for socks and coats were supplemented with toys, too.

Older recipients' wish lists often featured coffee makers, crock pots and air fryers. Believe With Me Inc. serves people up to 26 years old, largely because Reback stills considers her own twenty-somethings childlike.

For the families of fallen soldiers, the gifts offer thanks and some much-needed levity around the holidays. For the teens who packed them, they're a reminder of what others have sacrificed.

"It's something that definitely stays with you," said 14-year-old Madison Thomas, who spoke loudly over the Christmas music piped in from above. "But that's a good thing. It's not sad in a way that's going to leave you depressed for a while. It's sad in a way that makes you feel proud to be part of this country."

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism and subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida teens pitch in to make Gold Star families' Christmas special