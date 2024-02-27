Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Clint Shannon announces retirement, closing 45-year career

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Police Chief Clint Shannon is retiring after serving more than 13 years with Palm Beach Gardens.

Shannon announced his retirement to City Manager Ron Ferris on Jan. 16. He said he made the decision to retire from his 45-year law enforcement career to spend more time with his growing family.

Ferris appointed Assistant Chief Dominick Pape, who has worked with the city since 2015, to take up the chief position the day after he leaves. Shannon’s last day as chief is March 10.

“Throughout my tenure, I have witnessed the growth and development of our city, as well as the challenges we have faced along the way,” Shannon wrote in his letter to Ferris. “I could not be prouder of the dedicated team of officers and support staff that I have had the pleasure to work with. They have shown unwavering commitment and professionalism in keeping our community safe.”

Shannon joined the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department in August 2010 as its assistant chief. He was then named chief in May 2018.

He began his career in 1979 at the North Miami Police Department, where he served for 31 years. He rose through the ranks and became chief of that department before leaving to work for the city in 2010.

Shannon holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from St. Thomas University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, FBI Executive Development and the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police.

“We are grateful for Chief Shannon’s exemplary service as Police Chief and his unwavering commitment to this community,” wrote Ferris in a news release. “Our Police Department has faced challenges over the years as the city continues to grow and Chief Shannon has led the department with integrity.”

“We extend our heartfelt best wishes for a well-deserved and fulfilling retirement.”

Maya Washburn covers northern Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida-Network. Reach her at mwashburn@pbpost.com.

