Palm Beach Gardens police officer shoots, injures person near I-95; state to investigate

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A shooting involving a Palm Beach Gardens police officer Wednesday morning left a man injured, the city has confirmed.

The shooting took place on westbound PGA Boulevard near Interstate 95 at about 7:45 a.m.

Police did not immediately identify the man except to say officers took him into custody and to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Officer-involved shooting: Man described as suicidal shot, wounded in confrontation with Jupiter police

For Subscribers: 'No evidence a gun even existed': Judge denies 'stand your ground' defense in Delray Beach killing

Homicide arrest: Boca Raton man faces murder charge after mother of his child found fatally shot

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting, as is customary with shootings involving police officers. It is the seventh this year involving law-enforcement officers in Palm Beach County.

It was not immediately clear whether the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Maj. Paul Rogers, spokesman for the city police department, would not provide any more information about the incident. He could not say what type of incident led up to the shooting.

As of 10:45 a.m., all westbound lanes of PGA Boulevard were closed at Interstate 95 along with the westbound ramp to PGA Boulevard from Interstate 95, according to Palm Beach Gardens Police.

All eastbound lanes are open for traffic.

More: Ryan Rogers homicide: Palm Beach Gardens arrest Miami man, 39, on murder charge

In Jupiter: Man described as suicidal shot, wounded in confrontation with Jupiter police

More: Driver not at fault in hit-and-run that hurt child in downtown WPB, police say

Shooting is the seventh involving Palm Beach County police agency in 2021

Wednesday's incident is the seventh shooting incident involving a law-enforcement agency in Palm Beach County this year and the second this month.

Story continues

On Dec. 14, a man police described as being suicidal was shot and wounded by a Jupiter police officer at Ocean Cay Park on Marcinski Road. Police say the man pointed a firearm at the responding officers. The Jupiter Police Department did not release the name of the man who was shot, the name of the officer who shot him, or the condition of the man after he was hospitalized.

Two of the shootings, one in West Palm Beach and the other in Boynton Beach, resulted in people being killed by police.

In October, West Palm Beach police officers shot and killed Allan Lorenzo Robb during a confrontation on Sunset Road.

In May, Boynton Beach officers shot and killed 27-year-old Christian Castro while responding to a domestic dispute in the Via Lugano apartment community along North Congress Avenue.

This is a breaking story. Check to www.PalmBeachPost.com for updates.

Palm Beach Post reporter Julius Whigham II contributed to this report.

kkokal@pbpost.com

@katikokal

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Officer-involved shooting in Palm Beach Gardens leaves man injured