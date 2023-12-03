Palm Beach to hold 112th annual election caucus Tuesday at Town Hall

The town will hold its 112th annual election caucus Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

In a tradition that dates back more than 100 years, the candidates running for Town Council in Palm Beach will be nominated at the annual Town Hall caucus Tuesday. There are at least four candidates in the running, two of them incumbents. But anyone seeking a seat has until 5 p.m. the following day to file before the qualifying period closes.

The 112th annual event, at which candidates will be nominated for Town Council groups 1, 2 and 3, is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Town Council Chambers, 360 S. County Road.

The town's general election is scheduled for March 19.

Related: Palm Beach Town Council OKs one-year residency rule for political candidates

Incumbent council members Lew Crampton and Bobbie Lindsay announced their reelection bids in October for the Group 1 and Group 2 seats, respectively, while architectural board member John David Corey and landmarks board member Bridget Moran filed paperwork to run for the Group 3 seat being vacated by Council President Maggie Zeidman.

Zeidman announced Oct. 20 she would not seek a fifth term on the council.

"It's time," Zeidman told the Daily News. "It's been eight years, and four years as president."

Town Council members Lew Crampton and Bobbie Lindsay (second and third from left), with Council President Maggie Zeidman and Mayor Danielle Moore in March, are seeking reelection to their Group 1 and 2 seats. Zeidman will not seek a fifth term in the Group 3 seat.

Currently, Crampton and Lindsay are running unopposed.

Crampton, a longtime South End resident, is seeking seek a fourth two-year term on the council. He was first elected to his Group 1 seat in 2018 and re-elected in 2020 and 2022 without opposition.

A former chairman of the Citizens’ Association of Palm Beach and vice chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission, he has highlighted his leadership on issues such as beach renourishment, alleviating parking congestion, redevelopment of the Town Marina, pension fund realignment and applying "lean budget management principles" townwide.

He also pointed to other accomplishments during his six years on the council, including providing tax relief to homesteaded property owners, leading efforts to promote a seven-point program as a solution to the town's parking challenges, leading efforts to replenish sand in the South End and supporting the preservation of town parks and open space.

John David Corey has filed to run for the Palm Beach Town Council Group 3 seat.

Most recently, Crampton supported funding additional code enforcement personnel to monitor construction sites throughout town.

“I have developed a reputation as the go-to member for responsiveness to community issues and level-headed, decisive deliberations in our council sessions,” he told the Daily News. “That’s what I promised in my first campaign, and that promise has been fulfilled over the past six years."

Lindsay, a North End resident, will seek a fifth term on the council. She was first elected to her Group 2 seat in 2016, and reelected in 2018, 2020 and 2022 without opposition.

A former member of the town's Shore Protection Board and Planning and Zoning Commission, she said the council has important matters before it and she wants to help shape the decisions made.

Those decisions include selecting a water supplier, zoning reform, updating the town's Comprehensive Plan, reducing traffic congestion and solving parking challenges.

Landmarks Preservation Commission member Bridget Moran is running for the Group 3 seat on the Palm Beach Town Council.

The town also is under "immense" pressure because of the increase in development in West Palm Beach, Lindsay said, as well as a record number of existing and proposed construction projects within the town.

"The associated impacts and disruption caused by all this activity have tested our happiness and well-being," she told the Daily News. "Looking ahead, careful consideration of each council decision is going to be critical to maintain Palm Beach’s distinctive small-town character."

Corey, a certified master gardener who has been on the town's Architectural Commission for about six years, announced his run for the Group 3 seat Oct. 18.

An advocate for open, walkable spaces in Palm Beach, he cites commercial overdevelopment, traffic congestion and intensification as critical issues within the town.

“I feel like I have a good voice to represent the residents,” Corey said. “I feel like now is the time, with all the intensification of construction. I think my voice is needed.”

Moran, a 25-year Palm Beach resident who announced her candidacy for the Group 3 seat Oct. 23, said if elected, she will work to make sure the town continues to meet the changing demands of its residents and face the challenges posed by congestion and development, along with updates to infrastructure.

"It's important how you address these increased demands on the town, and I'd like to be part of managing that," she told the Daily News.

The qualifying period for the town's 2023 municipal election ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The town did not have a municipal election this year, as incumbent mayor Danielle Moore and council members Julie Araskog and Ted Cooney were re-elected without opposition.

For election information, visit the town's website at townofpalmbeach.com/1071/3142023-Regular-Election.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach to hold its annual election caucus Tuesday at Town Hall