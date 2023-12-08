Palm Beach to hold its annual Public Safety Day Saturday at Bradley Park

Members of the Palm Beach Police and Fire Rescue honor guard end a procession in front of the Flagler Museum to kick off the 2022 Public Safety Day and Police Department Centennial event. This year's event takes place Saturday at Bradley Park.

The town's police and fire departments will partner with Safeguard Palm Beach and the Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation to present Palm Beach Public Safety Day Saturday at Bradley Park.

The free outdoor event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include police and fire demonstrations and displays, food, face-painting, balloon art, airbrush tattoos and family-friendly activities.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with the Presentation of the Colors, Police & Fire Honor Guard, Palm Beach Pipes and Drums, and a procession of police vehicles and vintage cars and motorcycles.

Officer Deneen Lopez will sing the national anthem at 11:12 a.m., and Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation Co-founder and President Tim Moran and Safeguard Palm Beach Chairman and CEO Thomas C. Quick will follow at 11:15 a.m. with remarks to guests.

Police Chief Nicholas Caristo, Fire Chief Darrel Donatto and Mayor Danielle Moore also will address the crowd.

Bradley Park borders Royal Poinciana Way to the south and North Lake Trail to the west.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach Public Safety Day set for Saturday at Bradley Park