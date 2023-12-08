Palm Beach to host its first municipal election since 2021; town-wide vote set for March 19

Town Hall is aglow Tuesday as residents gathered for the town's 112th annual election caucus.

For the first time in three years, registered voters in Palm Beach will have the opportunity to cast their ballots in a municipal election.

John David Corey and Bridget Moran will compete for the Group 3 seat currently held by Maggie Zeidman when voters go to the polls March 19.

Zeidman, the Town Council president, announced in October that she would not seek a fifth term.

Related: Palm Beach Town Council OKs one-year residency rule for political candidates

Corey, a member of the town's Architectural Commission, and Moran, who sits on the Landmarks Preservation Commission, were nominated as candidates for the Group 3 seat during Tuesday's 112th annual Town Caucus.

Also Tuesday, incumbent council members Lew Crampton and Bobbie Lindsay were nominated for their Group 1 and 2 seats, respectively. But with no other candidates filing paperwork to oppose them by Wednesday's 5 p.m. deadline, both were reelected.

Crampton will serve a fourth term, and Lindsay will serve a fifth.

John David Corey accepts the nomination for Palm Beach Town Council during the annual Town Hall caucus on Tuesday.

"I want to congratulate Lew and Bobbie for coming back on for another two years," Zeidman said Friday during a special council meeting at Town Hall. "It's wonderful that you're going to be here."

During Friday's meeting, the council passed a resolution declaring the results of Tuesday's caucus and clarifying other election-related measures, and approved a proclamation from Mayor Danielle Moore announcing the details of the town's March vote.

Those details include the date of the election (March 19), hours of the election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and polling locations.

Seven precincts with three polling locations will be open. They are: Precincts 5601 and 5602 (St. Edward Parish Hall, 165 N. County Road); Precincts 5603 and 5604 (Mandel Recreation Center, 340 Seaview Ave.); and Precincts 5605, 5607 and 5608 (South Fire-Rescue Station, 2185 S. Ocean Blvd.). For more information, visit www.townofpalmbeach.com/1196/March-19-2024-Regular-Election.

Bridget Moran accepts the nomination for Palm Beach Town Council during the annual Town Hall caucus on Tuesday.

The town last held a municipal election in 2021, when Ted Cooney defeated Candice Rojas for the Group 1 seat formerly held by Moore, who became the town's mayor that year after running unopposed for the position.

All candidates ran unopposed in 2022 and 2023, and the town canceled municipal elections in both years.

Corey, a certified master gardener who sits in the landscape seat on the Architectural Commission, also is a Palm Beach Civic Association Director, and the founder of Palm Beach Walks and Friends of Lake Drive Park. He has advocated for sustainability and the use of native plants in landscaping.

In nominating Corey on Tuesday, Charles Frankel noted that the Boston College and Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate strives to strike a balance between preservation and progress.

"John's academic record ties in well to the challenges with growth, traffic, and preservation we face going forward," Frankel said. "His concerns for the residents are well-articulated."

Moran, who is in her first term on the landmarks board, also has served as a volunteer with several local organizations, and she is a director with Safeguard Palm Beach, formerly known as Palm Beach Crime Watch, and a member of St. Edward Guild and the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach.

In nominating Moran, a Siena College graduate, former Police Chief Michael Reiter said she fits very well for the future needs of the town.

"The town's elected officials and staff have to innovate and find ways to manage additional change," he said. "I'm very confident Bridget will listen and respect the citizens of Palm Beach and promote the effective operation of a fair and impartial town government that works to shape that change that has already come and will continue to come in even greater impacts."

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach to host March municipal election; its first in three years