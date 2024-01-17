Palm Beach house being built across from Trump-owned home next to Mar-a-Lago lists at $45M

A Palm Beach house that recently broke ground across the street from a home owned by former President Donald Trump has entered the market at $45 million.

When completed, the just-listed house at 1090 S. Ocean Blvd. will occupy the northwest corner of Woodbridge Road, the street that runs along the north side of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club.

On a lot of about two-fifths of an acre, the in-the-works house will face a home on the opposite corner that has been in the Trump family for nearly 30 years.

The just-listed house is also next door to the Woodbridge Road home of Trump’s sister, Elizabeth Trump Grau.

The six-bedroom house is expected to be completed during the fall of 2025, according to the sales listing, which says the in-construction price is for the “finished residence” A buyer at this point would have time to customize the interiors, the listing says.

A rendering shows the east side of a Palm Beach house under construction at 1090 S. Ocean Blvd. and listed for $45 million.

The sales description also mentions that homebuyers on Woodbridge Road get a free membership to the Mar-a-Lago Club. Donald Trump negotiated that perk in the early 1990s when town officials were debating whether to allow him to open a private club in his landmarked mansion.

The house at 1090 S. Ocean Blvd. is being built on speculation by a team that includes Foster, Damien and Alex Kaali-Nagy of Kaali-Nagy, a development and architecture firm in Greenwich, Connecticut. The house marks their first project in Palm Beach, according to a prepared statement released on their behalf.

Just listed at $45 million, an in-construction house at 1090 S. Ocean Blvd. in Palm Beach will have two wings wrapping around the swimming pool, as depicted in this rendering.

“The Kaali-Nagy brand is known for creating homes with elevated architectural design and meticulous attention to detail. (The house at) 1090 S. Ocean will be no exception,” the statement said.

Palm Beach commodities broker and real estate investor Nedim Soylemez also is involved with the project, courthouse records show. He has partnered with investor Beau Taylor on other residential projects in Palm Beach.

The house was designed by architect Harold Smith of Smith and Moore Architects in West Palm Beach. Renderings and plans presented to the town show two stories and a full basement. In all, the house will have about 12,828 square feet of living space, inside and out, with its L-shaped floorplan wrapping around a lap pool.

Premier Estate Properties agent Margit Brandt holds the listing, which entered the multiple listing service on Jan. 16. Brandt declined to comment.

A rendering depicts the family room and kitchen of an under-construction Palm Beach house at 1090 S. Ocean Blvd., which was just listed at $45 million.

The design of the traditional-style architecture was influenced by West Indies-style buildings, with inverted V-shaped caps on the chimneys, shaped brackets beneath the eaves and stone details to accent windows and doors. The stucco exterior will feature shutters at the windows and a roof of flat gray tiles.

The ground-floor layout includes a formal living room, a family room open to the kitchen and a study. A cabana with a bar opens to the pool area, where there’s also a covered loggia.

With a recreation room and another space designated as an “entertaining” room, the basement also as designed with a gym, sauna, steam room, massage area.

The bedrooms are on the second floor. The house also has a two-car garage.

A rendering shows the front side of a Palm Beach house being built at 1090 S. Ocean Blvd., directly across Woodbridge Road from a home owned by a company controlled by formerr President Donald Trump next to his Mar-a-Lago Club. The house at No. 1090 was just listed at $45 million.

The property will be sold with private beach access “just steps from the front door,” Brandt’s listing says.

The lot is owned by Florida limited liability company named after the property's address. That company paid $5.6 million for it in March 2021. When it changed hands, the property had been on the market for more than five years and had two outdated structures on it.

The Trump-family-owned home across Woodbridge Road is addressed as 1094 S. Ocean Blvd. The Trump family also owns a smaller house next door at 124 Woodbridge Road; and an oceanfront mansion across the coastal road at 1125 S. Ocean Blvd.

