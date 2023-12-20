Palm Beach house fetches $13 million after selling three years ago for about $7 million

If a graduate student somewhere is writing a thesis exploring how Palm Beach property values have skyrocketed over the past three years, the Palm Beach County Courthouse just documented another good piece of evidence.

A deed recorded Wednesday shows that a six-bedroom house at 271 La Puerta Way on the North End has sold for $13 million, having last changed hands for a recorded $6.865 million in November 2020.

The sale price reflects a jump in values of about $6.14 million, according to the recorded prices.

Investments executive Jack E. Foster and his wife, Cheryl, sold the house to longtime Palm Beach resident Candida “Candy” Burnap,” who was married to the late venture capitalist Bartlett Burnap. She also owns another North End house at 740 Hi-Mount Road, property records show.

Jack Fockler, who has ties to Richmond, Virginia, is a former senior adviser at Royce Investment Partners of New York, the firm founded by seasonal Palm Beacher Chuck Royce.

With 5,931 total square feet, the British Colonial-style house on La Puerta Way was built in 2007, property records show. It stands about midway between the Palm Beach Country Club and the northern tip of the island, near the corner of North Lake Way.

The two-story layout includes a formal dining room, an elevator, a two-car garage, and a double-height living room and foyer, according to the closed sales listing in the multiple listing service. The expansive kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances and opens to a family room with built-in cabinetry

The primary suite's balcony overlooks the tropically landscaped grounds, while the outdoor amenities include a pool with a whirlpool spa, a covered loggia and a patio “perfect for outdoor entertaining,” the sales description says.

A swimming pool with a fountain is focal point in the backyard of a Palm Beach house at 271 La Puerta Way, which just changed hands for a recorded $13 million. It last sod for a recorded $6.865 million in November 2020.

Agent Suzanne Frisbie of the Corcoran Group acted on behalf of the sellers. She negotiated opposite agent Ashley McIntosh of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Burnap and the Deering Family Trust Co. bought the house as trustees of a trust in her name, the deed shows.

Barnett Burnap died July 1, 2022, at 90. He and his wife divided their time between Palm Beach and Sun Valley, Idaho, according to published reports.

Frisbie listed the house on La Puerta Way on Oct. 6 at $14.95 million and landed it under contract Nov. 7, the MLS shows. The deal closed Dec. 18.

The agents and their clients could not be immediately reached for comment.

Property values have soared in Palm Beach since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in town in the early spring of 2020 and sparked an unexpected real estate boom driven by the laws of supply and demand. Out-of-state homebuyers flocked to the island in search of warm-weather havens to weather the health crisis and to take advantage of Florida's favorable tax climate, according to real estate observers.

This is a developing story. Check back for any updates.

