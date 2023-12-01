Palm Beach International Airport reopens after shutting down due to suspicious bags, officials say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Roads approaching Palm Beach International Airport have reopened Friday afternoon after an investigation into suspicious and unattended bags, officials said.

The airport was not evacuated although nobody was allowed entry for about an hour.

“If you are flying out of PBI, all roadways are not accessible at this time and you should not come to the airport,” said airport spokesperson Joe Harrington about 1:30 p.m.

By 2:15 p.m., the airport had reopened.

About 1 p.m., Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the airport to investigate bags “that may be suspicious,” spokesperson Teri Barbera told the Sun Sentinel about 1:45 p.m. She did not know who alerted officials to the bags.

PBSO K9 deputies and EOD units investigated “an unattended bag,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The first level and A and B screening areas on the second level were shut down until the EOD units determined the bag was safe.

Roadways surrounding the airport closed, but people arriving on flights at the airport were allowed to leave.

“Due to law enforcement activity, the entry roadways to PBI are temporary closed,” the airport had posted on X about 1:30 p.m.

