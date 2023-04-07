Palm Beach Lakes High student arrested after loaded gun found on campus

WEST PALM BEACH — A student at Palm Beach Lakes High School is facing charges after a loaded gun was found on campus Thursday, the Palm Beach County School District reported Friday.

School District police confiscated the weapon without incident, Principal David Alfonso said in a message to parents. The gun was not used in a threatening manner and was discovered when another student told a school staff member that they had seen the weapon.

The student who was taken into custody faces expulsion under the school district's zero-tolerance policy, Alfonso said. The district did not release any identifying information about the student, including their grade in school and whether they were a juvenile.

Thursday's incident marked the sixth time during the current academic year that a loaded weapon was found at a county school campus, according to district records. The district reported eight such incidents during the 2021-22 school year.

It also follows a string of incidents in recent weeks in involving alleged threats against local school campuses.

Last month, a student at Wellington High School was arrested after allegedly posting a threatening message on social media that included a picture of a gun. Sheriff's deputies interviewed the teen who created the post and determined the student would face charges for written threats, a second-degree felony.

On Wednesday afternoon, staff at the G-Star School of the Arts in Palm Springs called 911 after employees and students received a threatening picture via AirDrop, a function on iPhones that allows someone to send images to other phones in the area.

It was an image of a firearm with a threatening message placed on top, including a specific time and building on campus.

The school went into a code-yellow lockdown, meaning the students stayed in place and movement was limited while authorities and school administrators searched the campus. The search included help from a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office K-9 that can detect firearms and ammunition.

They found no weapons, but police identified the 15-year-old student who is now accused of sending the threatening image.

Police spoke with both the student and his parents. Based on their conversations, Palm Springs Police Capt. Jake Ruiz said, it seems the student found the picture of a gun — perhaps online — and put his own message on top of the image before sharing it throughout campus.

“It was a threat via photo,” Ruiz said. “Unfortunately, those happen a lot, whether it’s a text message or some kind of social-media post. Obviously, we’re going to take it seriously, but there was never information that there was an actual gun in school."

That student, whose name has not yet been released, is facing a second-degree felony for making a written or electronic threat. About 700 students were on the Congress Avenue campus at the time.

Osceola Middle School also investigated social-media threat

On Thursday, Osceola Middle School Principal Brian McClellan sent a notice to parents regarding an alleged threat against the Loxahatchee school circulating on social media. The message did not detail the nature of the threat.

McClellan told parents Thursday morning that school activities would continue as normal while the threat was investigated.

As of Friday, no arrests were reported in connection to the Osceola Middle incident.

Staff Writer Giuseppe Sabella contributed to this report.

