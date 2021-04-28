Palm Beach legislator and ‘unapologetic progressive’ joins race for Hastings’ seat

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Daugherty
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

West Palm Beach state Rep. Omari Hardy announced Wednesday he plans to run for Alcee Hastings’ former congressional seat after his death on April 6, and the 31-year-old first-year lawmaker said he will run a left-leaning campaign.

Hardy, the fifth politician currently in office to announce a run for Florida’s 20th Congressional District, represents most of West Palm Beach. His political career began in 2017 after he defeated an incumbent on the Lake Worth Beach City Commission, and he won his state House seat in 2020 after defeating former state Rep. Al Jacquet by 17 percentage points in a heated Democratic primary.

He’ll now run for a seat that Hastings occupied since it was created in 1992.

“I know from experience we need fighters in Congress, people who are not afraid to speak truth to power in defense of working class people and people of color,” Hardy said in an interview with the Miami Herald. “We had that in Representative Hastings. I’m running to make sure we don’t lose that in this election.”

Hardy has one advantage over the rest of the field: a large social media presence and a knack for attention-grabbing moments to attack political opponents. In March 2020, he earned national attention after yelling at Lake Worth city officials from the dais after the city shut off power during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since assuming office in Tallahassee he has been a vocal critic of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and amassed more than 167,000 Twitter followers.

Hardy said if he’s elected, he’ll push for the Green New Deal, affordable housing, Medicare for All and a basic income for working class Americans. He repeatedly compared himself to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a high-profile left-leaning lawmaker who defeated a member of House Democratic leadership in 2018, and Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, a Black Lives Matter activist who defeated an incumbent Democrat in 2020.

“Those issues, housing, healthcare, a basic income are the issues I’m going to run on,” Hardy said. “I know that of elected officials in Florida, not many at least have spoke a lot about those issues but I look forward to bringing the conversation to folks in this district. Even if you don’t know what the Green New Deal is you should know there’s a climate crisis, and we shouldn’t let this crisis go to waste. We should use this climate crisis to create jobs and to repair the damage that has been done to inner city communities after decades of disinvestment.”

Florida Rep. Omari Hardy, D-West Palm Beach
Florida Rep. Omari Hardy, D-West Palm Beach

Hardy joins state Rep. Bobby DuBose, state Sen. Perry Thurston, Broward County Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness and Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief as sitting politicians to enter the race. They all have to resign their current positions to seek the congressional seat.

The Democratic primary also includes five other candidates: former state representative and 2019 West Palm Beach mayoral candidate Priscilla Taylor; Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a healthcare executive from Hollywood who ran against Hastings in 2020 and received 30.7% of the vote in the Democratic primary; Marlon Onias, a Fort Lauderdale attorney; Elvin Dowling, a public speaker and author from Broward County; and Matt Boswell, a Fort Lauderdale resident also running on a left-leaning platform.

The Democratic primary will almost certainly decide who ends up filling Hastings’ seat in a special election that has yet to be scheduled by DeSantis. About two-thirds of the district is in Broward County and one-third is in Palm Beach County.

Unlike DuBose, who said he “wouldn’t go up and put myself in one box,” and Thurston, who said the slogans of Medicare for All and Defund the Police are too simple to address complex problems, Hardy says he is running as an unapologetic progressive. He pledged in his announcement video not to take donations from corporations.

And he said Hastings was one of the most progressive members of Congress, noting that he signed onto Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal the day it was introduced in 2019.

“If you look at House Resolution 109, the name right after AOC was the name of Mr. Hastings,” Hardy said. “Although he was advanced in years, he maintained an open mind, he was a fighter and a progressive. I don’t want to see our communities take a step back from that.”

Recommended Stories

  • Capitol building on high security alert for Biden joint address months after insurrection

    Only 200 people will be allowed to attend the speech in person

  • Dog squeezes into crate

    A 6-year-old German Shepherd named Denver got into a precarious position when he tried to shoehorn himself into a puppy kennel.

  • Police officer who nearly died in Capitol riot hits out at right for ‘whitewashing’ the insurrection

    Trump supporters were ‘trying to kill me to accomplish their goal’, says injured police veteran

  • A South Florida contractor ‘skirted’ overtime pay laws, owed workers $240,000, feds say

    A Boynton Beach contractor “skirted federal overtime laws,” the U.S. Department of Labor said, and owed workers $240,497 in earned back pay.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer ‘heartbroken’ as she is again denied bail

    Alleged sex trafficker claims she is suffering sleep loss and ‘intimidation’ by jail guards

  • ‘Child abuse, really?’: Dr Fauci responds to Tucker Carlson criticism of face coverings for children

    ‘I think that’s self-evident that that’s bizarre,’ says chief medical adviser of Fox News anchor

  • Northern Ireland First Minister Foster to step down after party revolt

    BELFAST (Reuters) -Arlene Foster is to step down as Northern Ireland's First Minister at the end of June, bowing to pressure from members of her Democratic Unionist Party unhappy at her leadership over Brexit and social issues. Her announcement adds to instability in the British province, where angry young pro-British loyalists rioted in recent weeks over the perceived growing power of Irish nationalists and post-Brexit trade barriers with the rest of the United Kingdom. Foster, who took power in 2016, said in a statement that she would also step down as party leader on May 28.

  • Donald Trump blasts Liz Cheney’s polling as ‘sooo low’ calling her a ‘warmongering fool’

    Wyoming Republican representative voted to impeach former president in January

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Man dies after being pinned to the ground for five minutes by California police

    City of Alameda release 911 audio and body camera footage of police altercation

  • US warship fires warning shots at Iranian vessels in close encounter

    Iranian actions ‘deemed unsafe and unprofessional’

  • White House blasts comedian Joe Rogan after he tells young people to skip the vaccine

    Comedian, podcaster and mixed martial arts TV host, Joe Rogan, tells listeners to his podcast to skip the Covid vaccine

  • Biden joint session address - live: New leaks of president’s speech as Trump plots to resume MAGA rallies

    Follow the latest updates below

  • Dr Fauci says rich countries have failed India by focusing on themselves during Covid

    Chief medical adviser says situation is ‘tragic’ and Covaxx not enough

  • As some skip 2nd COVID vaccine dose, here’s why Charlotte experts warn against that

    “While one dose of the vaccine is good to have, I want to stress the importance of getting your second dose to ensure you get full protection.”

  • GameStop CEO leaves company after just two years with $170million thanks to Reddit

    The executive will step down at the end of July

  • Michael Collins, the Apollo Astronaut Who Kept His Eye on the Bigger Picture, Dead at 90

    NASA/AFP/GettyBy now many Americans have forgotten that astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin weren’t alone as they took humankind’s first steps on the surface of the moon on July 20, 1969.Orbiting some 60 miles overhead in the Apollo 11 command module, 38-year-old Michael Collins enjoyed a brief moment of peace and quiet as the module passed around the dark side of the moon, cutting off all communication with Earth.“It was a wonderful experience,” Collins said in 2016. “The fact that it was quiet—silent, utterly—was good, not bad. It gave me some time off of mission control telling me to do this and that.”That contentment and calm—in stark contrast to the late Armstrong’s stalwart statesmanship and Aldrin’s romantic volatility—defined Collins’ long life. The man who shepherded the first two men to stand on the moon died on April 28 at the age of 90. 476974165 Astronaut Michael Collins prepares to board for the beginning of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon on July 16, 1969. NASA Michael Collins was born in Rome, on Halloween 1930. His father was career U.S. Army officer James Lawton Collins, who would eventually fight in three wars. His mother, Virginia Collins, née Stewart, was an educated woman who traced her lineage in America to the years before the Revolutionary War.Graduating high school in 1948, the boy followed in his father’s footsteps and enrolled in the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He became a fighter pilot flying F-86 jets. In 1956, he was forced to eject from his plane after it burst into flames over France. “It was 10 percent shrewd planning and 90 percent blind luck” that he survived his flying career, Collins said later. “Put ‘lucky’ on my tombstone.”Collins met his future wife, Patricia Finnegan, the daughter of a Massachusetts state senator, at an Air Force club. They married in 1957 and had three children. While serving as a test pilot in 1962, Collins applied to be an astronaut. NASA rejected him. “It ain’t pleasant,” he later said of his early failure.He applied to NASA again in 1963. This time, the space agency said yes.On July 18, 1966, Collins and astronaut John W. Young launched into Earth’s orbit aboard the Gemini 10 mission—America’s 16th manned spaceflight. Collins completed his first, modest spacewalk, briefly standing in the open hatch of the capsule in order to take photos.The brief spacewalk shaped his future in ways Collins might not have appreciated at the time. NASA decided that for the Apollo 11 mission, the pilot of the command module should have “extravehicular” experience. Collins would have to stay in the module while Armstrong and Aldrin descended to the lunar surface.Buzz Aldrin: Neil Armstrong Was ‘The Best Pilot I Ever Knew’Before liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Collins’ wife penned him a poem. “Take my silence, though intended,” she wrote. “Fill it with the joy you feel. Take my courage, now pretended—you, my love, will make it real.” 476974335 President Richard Nixon and the Apollo 11 astronauts exchange “A-OK” signs through the window of the Mobile Quarantine Facility on July 25, 1969, aboard the USS Hornet. Astronauts (L-R) Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 900 miles southwest of Hawaii at the completion of their successful lunar landing mission. NASA/AFP/Getty Orbiting in the darkness and silence while Aldrin and Armstrong were cementing their future fame, Collins reflected on the planet he’d left behind. “I really believe that if the political leaders of the world could see their planet from a distance of 100,000 miles, their outlook could be fundamentally changed,” he said decades later.“That all-important border would be invisible, that noisy argument silenced. The tiny globe would continue to turn, serenely ignoring its subdivisions, presenting a unified façade that would cry out for unified understanding, for homogeneous treatment. The Earth must become as it appears: blue and white, not capitalist or communist; blue and white, not rich or poor; blue and white, not envious or envied.”“Small, shiny, serene, blue and white. Fragile.” 150794832 The crew of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission gives a press conference on July 19, 1969. AFP/Getty Returning to Earth, Collins spent a year working for the State Department before retiring from NASA, and public life, in 1970. He oversaw the National Air and Space Museum from 1971 to 1978 and worked for LTV Aerospace for five years, resigning in 1985 to found his own consulting firm.Collins wrote four books, but he never aspired to national politics like Armstrong did or pop-culture fame like Aldrin did. He and Patricia settled into a quiet retirement in the Everglades. Patricia died in 2014.The widower and former astronaut stayed busy running, painting, and playing the stock market. “I’m a good retiree in that I have a lot of hobbies,” Collins said in 2016. He advocated on behalf of NASA for a mission to Mars but otherwise avoided the spotlight.“Some things about current society irritate me, such as the adulation of celebrities and the inflation of heroism,” Collins said in 2009. “Heroes abound, and should be revered as such, but don’t count astronauts among them. We work very hard. We did our jobs to near perfection, but that was what we had hired on to do.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Britney Spears will personally address an LA courtroom at a June hearing on her conservatorship

    In 2008, Spears' father Jamie Spears was appointed her conservator after she was hospitalized following a breakdown.

  • Climate crisis: Deforestation of Amazon rainforest has accelerated since Bolsonaro took office, report finds

    Annual rate of tree fellling in Brazil’s tropical wilds has almost doubled since conservative became president

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says