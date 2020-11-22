A Palm Beach man admitted enjoying child porn, cops say, and contacted a 12-year-old

David J. Neal
·3 min read

When checking the phone of a Palm Beach County man already facing child pornography charges, Boynton Beach police say they found 8,000 text messages to and from a 12-year-old girl as well as a nude photo of the girl.

The girl’s location: New Mexico.

That led to the second arrest of 28-year-old Elvic Herrera in three months, this time on a charge of solicitation of of a child — the arrest report says the girl told investigators that she made and sent the photo upon Herrera’s request.

Online records say Herrera had been out and living in Boynton Beach since posting $20,000 bond after his Aug. 28 arrest on two counts of child pornography possession. Now, he’s out and living in Lake Worth after posting $10,000 bond Friday on this charge.

Child porn kicks on Kik?

A probable cause affidavit says Boynton Beach cops got put on the path to Herrera by a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The CyberTip said the Kik messenger app, which shows up often in child pornography cases, reported a member had uploaded and shared videos of a prepubescent girl masturbating and a photo of a naked girl.

That Kik user turned out to be Herrera, the affidavit said.

Instead of taking advantage of his right to remain silent, the report said, Herrera admitted in a sworn statement to using Kik to acquire child pornography “multiple times” and “he views the child pornography and masturbates to it then deletes it, knowing what he’s doing is wrong.”

The affidavit also said he identified the girl in the videos as 9 years old.

‘YOU should’ve stopped it. I AM 12!!!’

Another probable cause affidavit said another CyberTip reached Boynton Beach police that Herrera was asking for child pornography from a 12-year-old. In talking with police after his Aug. 28 arrest, this affidavit said, he said he’d been “talking sexually” with a 12-year-old via the Internet and the phone. He’d asked her to take naked photos and she did. The affidavit says he gave the girl’s name and home city.

A check of Herrera’s cell phone turned up the aforementioned 8,000 text messages and photo. Among the messages was an exchange in which Herrera says he’s waiting to see if she “snitches” on him to police. On July 19, the affidavit says, the girl texted back:

“no, I WILL blame you. YOU are 27 YEARS OLD and let be in a relationship with you and send NUDES to you and let us talk like that when you KNEW it was wrong and YOU are the older one YOU should’ve stopped it. I AM 12!!! TWELVE.”

The affidavit says the girl gave investigators a statement backing up what they’d already found.

“The child also provided that Herrera spoke of her skipping school when he came to New Mexico to see her.”

Florida teacher, coach found with more than 400 files of child pornography, deputies say

Newest accuser: Youth track coach raped her at 12 and in a Miami Gardens park closet

