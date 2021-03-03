A Palm Beach mansion owned by the Trump family just hit the market for $49 million, and it's right across the street from Mar-a-Lago

The Palm Beach home comes with nearly 200 feet of ocean frontage. Google Maps

A mansion in Palm Beach that's owned by the Trump family just hit the market for $49 million, Bloomberg reported.

The 10,455-square-foot Florida home comes with a free membership to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, which is right across the street, according to the Palm Beach Daily News. Known as "Beachouse," the house was previously owned by the former president's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, public records show. In 2018, Barry sold the home to an LLC managed by her nephews, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., for $18.5 million.

The beachfront house has eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, an outdoor pool, and nearly 200 feet of ocean frontage, according to the listing, which is held by Lawrence Moens. Moens didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower days ahead of Trump's inauguration in January 2017. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Image

After buying it from their aunt, who had used it as a vacation home, the Trump brothers renovated the home and upgraded the furniture, per the Palm Beach Daily News. In July 2018, they put it up for rent for $100,000 a month.

Guy Clark, a Douglas Elliman real-estate agent, told Bloomberg that whoever buys the home will likely be pro-Trump.

"Because of its proximity and its lack of privacy, it would probably be a difficult thing to sell to someone who's not a Trump supporter," Clark said. "It's great for a Trump supporter to own that house and have the accessibility to Trump and his world. For that type of person it's the right house."

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

A migration to Florida

After the end of Trump's presidency in January, most of the Trump family decamped to Florida.

The former president and his wife, Melania, took up residence in Mar-a-Lago mere hours before President Joe Biden's inauguration. The month prior, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner dropped $32 million on a piece of land on a private island in Miami known as the "Billionaire Bunker." In the meantime, they're reportedly renting a luxury condo nearby.

Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle arrive at Mar-a-Lago on January 20, 2021. Noam Galai/Getty Images

In January, the New York Post reported that Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, were house-hunting in Jupiter, Florida, while Page Six reported that Tiffany Trump was looking for property in Miami.

The Trumps aren't the only ones to relocate to Florida during the pandemic. Palm Beach's real-estate market is booming (another Palm Beach mansion on land once owned by former President Trump recently went into contract for $140 million), and Wall Street and tech execs have been snapping up homes in Miami.

