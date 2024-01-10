Palm Beach marks 'John C. Randolph Day' after longtime town attorney's retirement

Calling him "a good friend," Mayor Danielle Moore honored longtime Town Attorney John 'Skip' Randolph for his 44 years of service Tuesday at Town Hall.

During a brief ceremony at the Town Council's monthly meeting, Moore read a proclamation commending Randolph for his dedication to the town. She also declared Tuesday to be "John C. Randolph Day."

Randolph, 79, a land use and governmental attorney with West Palm Beach-based law firm Jones Foster, P.A., retired last month.

"Whereas upon his retirement, the Town of Palm Beach will always be grateful for his dedicated years of service to the town, staff, residents and community," Moore read from the lengthy proclamation. "Therefore I, Danielle H. Moore, Mayor of the Town of Palm Beach, do hereby extend congratulations to Skip for his 44 years of dedicated service to the Town of Palm Beach, and declare Jan. 9, 2024, as John C. Randolph Day."

Randolph started his tenure with Palm Beach in September 1979, and during the next four-plus decades he worked closely with seven mayors, four town managers, 41 elected officials, and dozens of department heads and staff members on a wide range of matters that affected residents and shaped the town.

Longtime Town Attorney Skip Randolph, who retired last month, receives well-wishes from Councilwoman Bobbie Lindsay, from left, Council President Maggie Zeidman and Mayor Danielle Moore during Tuesday's Town Council meeting.

Council members noted Randolph's contributions to the town during Tuesday's ceremony, which was attended by many of his family members and colleagues.

"I'm so excited that we have a day named after you," council member Julie Araskog told Randolph. "Since I first started, you were just an incredible mentor to me on the law and the laws of our town. I'm really going to miss you. I've loved our conversations, and I've loved what you taught me."

"The longevity of your service to the town has been such a gift to our community," added council member Ted Cooney.

"That really can't be overstated. Those of us who sit in this chair come and go. Town managers and staff come and go. But for over 40 years, you have provided consistent, stable, legal advice that I think really has had a direct correlation to the community that we are today. Without that stable thread throughout those years, things could have gone off the rails a lot more easily."

Randolph, a father of three, has represented several other municipalities during his long legal career, including the towns of Jupiter Island, Gulf Stream and Ocean Ridge, as well as the Village of Tequesta.

Retired Town Attorney Skip Randolph, right, sits in Palm Beach Town Hall council chambers Tuesday with members of his family.

As co-chair of Jones Foster's Land Use and Governmental practice group, he has provided legal counsel to town advisory boards and councils, agencies and staff members on a wide range of legal issues, including real estate, land use and zoning, contracts, ordinances and regulations, personnel and the enforcement of laws by police and code-enforcement officers.

He also has worked with individual clients in municipal and governmental-law matters, including code enforcement, land use and zoning.

During brief remarks Tuesday, Randolph said he would miss working with Palm Beach and its residents.

"I really miss you all," he said. "I miss the challenges and the myriad of issues that I have handled over these 44 years, and I miss the mayor and council, the boards and commissions, department heads, staff, the residents, attorneys and architects who have represented the residents."

Skip Randolph, who retired last month, makes remarks Tuesday after Mayor Danielle Moore presented him with a proclamation in honor his 44 years of service with the town.

Following Randolph's retirement announcement last month, the council adopted a formal resolution designating Jones Foster shareholder Joanne O’Connor as the incoming town attorney, effective Jan. 1.

O’Connor has represented the town over the past two decades in litigation matters that have involved land use, real estate, zoning, and constitutional issues.

She was on the dais for Tuesday's meeting, which also included the presentation of a proclamation honoring Jones Foster in recognition of its Centennial Anniversary.

Also Tuesday, the council appointed Armand Harris to serve as an alternate member on the Code Enforcement Board.

Harris will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Pamela Davis last month. His term will expire on March 1, 2025.

