Palm Beach officials to get first look at Wells Fargo Bank redevelopment project Tuesday

Looking east on Royal Palm Way, this concept rendering depicts the redevelopment project proposed for the Wells Fargo Bank site in Midtown Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach Town Council will get its first look Tuesday at preliminary plans for a major residential redevelopment project that could one day occupy several acres of land east of the landmarked Wells Fargo Bank buildings on South County Road at Royal Palm Way.

Still in the early stages, the “East Plaza” project would be developed by Palm Beach-based Frisbie Group in concert with Wells Fargo, which currently owns the 5.8 acres in the 200 block of South County Road.

Providing financial backing is Related Cos., the mammoth New York-based real estate company headed by seasonal Palm Beach resident and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross.

The council is expected on Tuesday to review a general site plan for the property plus a request to change the land’s zoning. Officials are also expected to consider how the project would fit into the town’s comprehensive plan, which provides a roadmap for controlling residential and commercial density and development.

The property is home to three parking lots behind a block-long stretch of buildings, including landmarked structures that originally housed the first bank on the island. The street-facing exteriors of the landmarked buildings can’t be significantly changed without the permission of the Landmarks Preservation Commission.

The proposed project reduces the amount of commercial space on the property and does not include any new retail or office elements, Frisbie Group Project Manager Robert Frisbie Jr. told the Palm Beach Daily News.

A recently launched website — EastPlazaPalmBeach.com — provides an in-depth look at what the project might entail. It includes a “frequently asked questions” section as well as other information.

The developers are asking the town to change the zoning from a mix of three residential and commercial uses to a planned unit development, or PUD. The latter designation generally regulates what can be developed by spelling out more specific guidelines than those of standard zoning districts.

PUDs are rare in Palm Beach, but the new zoning “would allow us to make the whole site more cohesive when it comes to height, scale and use,” Frisbie said.

Right now, the majority of the land is zoned for commercial use to accommodate the businesses and most of the parking areas on the site.

“We basically want to flip the zoning,” Frisbie said.

Under the proposed plan, the amount of land zoned for commercial use on the property would decrease to 24%, while residential use would jump to 76%, Frisbie said.

The number of residences has not yet been finalized but would likely be between 30 to 40, including about eight single-family homes, Frisbie said. The bulk of the residences would be townhouses or condominiums, according to the development plan.

The site plan shows that single-family houses would back up to the homes along Seaview Avenue. The non-landmarked rear portions of the landmarked buildings facing South County Road could be renovated — or removed — to accommodate residences. In addition, three-story residential buildings would rise along Royal Palm Way.

The Wells Fargo Bank site redevelopment project on South County Road at Royal Palm Way is depicted at the left of this rendering. Straight ahead on Royal Palm Way is the beach.

The design of the homes, Frisbie said, would complement the overall architectural character of Palm Beach, the landmarked properties on the site and the historic Phipps Plaza commercial-and-residential development immediately across South County Road from the bank buildings.

The project also would include an underground parking garage, interior courtyards and green space, with access open to the public.

The existing parking lots are bordered on the south by Royal Palm Way, on the west by the bank buildings, on the north by houses on Seaview Avenue and on the east by homes and a commercial building fronting South Ocean Boulevard.

A concept rendering shows what an interior courtyard might look like as part of a plan to redevelop the Wells Fargo Bank site on South County Road at Royal Palm Way in Palm Beach.

The family-owned Frisbie Group, with support from The Related Cos., appears to have entered a bank-sanctioned agreement to buy and develop the property, with Frisbie Group overseeing design and construction, people familiar with the project have told the Palm Beach Daily News. The sale’s closing may be contingent on the town approving the proposed development, sources said.

Wells Fargo would remain at the site but in much smaller quarters.

In Palm Beach, Frisbie Group has built and sold luxury homes and developed the Via Flagler By The Breakers mixed-use project on Royal Poinciana Way. The company’s commercial holdings include a stretch of office and retail buildings near the Wells Fargo site along South County Road on the south side of Royal Palm Way.

The Town Council’s review of the proposal for the Wells Fargo site is only a first step for the project, which would have to be approved by the Landmarks Preservation Commission.

Asked about the project in October, council President Margaret Zeidman was noncommittal.

“I’m reserving my judgment,” Zeidman told the Palm Beach Daily News. “I can tell you that people have a right to develop what they own. But it has to be within the confines of our comprehensive plan and our ordinances.”

The council will discuss the project beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers, according to the meeting agenda published on the town’s website.

The landmarked Palm Beach bank buildings at 255 S. County Road, which are owned by Wells Fargo, were photographed shortly after they were restored in 2017.

