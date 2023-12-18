Palm Beach OKs $3 million Motorola contract for new public safety radios

Palm Beach police and fire rescue departments are getting a new radio system to replace the outdated one they currently use.

Palm Beach’s police and fire rescue departments are getting new radios.

The Town Council on Dec. 12 unanimously approved a roughly $3 million contract with Motorola Solutions for a new radio system for the island’s police and fire departments and dispatchers, with payments to be made in two installments.

The move was necessary as the town’s previous radio system using Harris Corp.’s OpenSky technology is outdated, and parts for the system will not be made after 2026, town staff told the council in a memo.

Palm Beach has been one of seven members of the Municipal Public Safety Communications Consortium, or MPSCC — the others are Atlantis, Juno Beach, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach and the Palm Beach County School District — which provides infrastructure and support for the OpenSky system. That system was implemented in 2011 and most of the town’s equipment is about 12 years old, the memo said.

That consortium “has fallen apart a little bit,” and with Harris no longer supporting the group’s OpenSky system, some members have pulled out of the consortium, Town Manager Kirk Blouin said.

“We don’t want to be the last man standing,” he said, adding, “So at this point I think we all agree that we have to maintain radio communications for our police and fire department. We’re really left with no choice.”

The contract breaks down to about $1.48 million for police radios, nearly $700,000 for fire rescue, and nearly $1 million for new dispatch consoles.

The first payment of about $2 million will be due when the contract is signed, with another roughly $1 million due no earlier than Oct. 1, 2024.

The town will have a surplus after closing out the 2022-23 fiscal year, with officials expecting that to be $4 million to $5 million, Blouin said. Some of that will go toward the new Motorola radio system, he said.

“We need to transition to this Motorola radio system,” Blouin said.

Council members shared their support for the contract.

“Of course we want the best equipment for our people,” council member Bobbie Lindsay said.

Council member Julie Araskog asked about the potential for additional costs. While she suggested deferring the item to January’s council meeting, Finance Director Bob Miracle advised against that.

“We have been working with Motorola for months now in putting this together,” he said, adding that the company agreed to the two-installment plan. But, he noted, with the end of the year coming, the town could miss out on $50,000 of savings if the contract isn’t signed before Dec. 31.

The town has been testing the Motorola radios on the county’s system and they have been working, Palm Beach police spokesman Capt. Will Rothrock told the council.

“Our conversations with Motorola and their engineers have given us great confidence that there’s not going to be extraneous cost,” Rothrock said.

There could be some cost for project management or staff time for the informational technology team to implement the new radios, but Rothrock said he doesn’t expect any “great hurdles” or need for new infrastructure.

