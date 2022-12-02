Palm Beach Police: Hotel guest starts fight, threatens employee with gun over broken television

PB Police Car

A St. Cloud man was arrested Friday at a Palm Beach hotel after pulling a handgun on an employee who had come into his hotel room to help fix a television, Palm Beach Police said.

The incident occurred about 11 a.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott. A hotel employee was called into the room to try to fix a malfunctioning television, according to Maj. John Scanlan. While the worker was trying to get the TV to work, the 70-year-old guest "started a physical altercation" with the employee, and later pulled a handgun, police said.

The worker was able to get out of the room without incident, after which hotel officials called police.

New unit formed: Prompted by mental health concerns, Palm Beach Police Department forms Behavioral Sciences Unit

'Extremely effective': Palm Beach's camera surveillance system helps to deter, solve crimes

Stolen cars: 13 cars stolen this year in Palm Beach; police urge residents to lock cars, not leave keys in vehicles

The hotel guest stayed in his room. Police responded with its drone unit, tactical response team and hostage negotiating team because police were not sure what they were dealing with at first and needed to protect hotel guests, Scanlan said.

"We had a hotel full of guests. We erred on the side of caution."

Police contacted the guest, who surrendered without incident. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon, and battery, and is being held at the county jail, according to the Palm Beach County sheriff's booking blotter.

Further information was not available late Friday.

Andrew J. Davis is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at adavis@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach hotel guest pulls gun on employee, police say