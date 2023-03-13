Palm Beach Police: Man arrested after walking naked down Worth Avenue

Palm Beach Police arrested and charged a man they said walked unclothed along Worth Avenue.

A 44-year-old man faces multiple charges after Palm Beach police say he took a clothing-free stroll down the famed Worth Avenue.

According to an arrest report, an employee for Ta-boo restaurant in the 200 block of Worth Avenue called 911 just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to report that a naked man had walked westbound past the restaurant, in front of customers.

When a Palm Beach police officer arrived, people pointed the officer toward the man, who by then was in the 300 block of Worth Avenue walking west. The police officer noted that the man did not have any clothing on.

The officer talked to the man, who said he did not know where his clothes were, the arrest report states. The man also would not give the officer his name or date of birth. The officer put the man in handcuffs and took him to the Palm Beach Police Department, where the man still would not give officers his name.

When the man did say his name and date of birth, a database search did not return any results, the arrest report states. The man told officers he did not have a Social Security number or an identification card, but he did tell police that he lived on “a different Earth.” He later gave police his correct name and said he lived in West Palm Beach, according to the report.

Worth Avenue is internationally known for its mix of luxury retailers, renowned dining establishments and Mediterranean architecture. Stores in the 200 and 300 blocks of the avenue include Bottega Veneta, Lilly Pulitzer, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, Salvatore Ferragamo, Chanel, Ralph Lauren and Vineyard Vines.

The man was charged with indecent exposure, resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct. As of Sunday, he was being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $1,000 bond.

