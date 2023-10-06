Palm Beach Police: Martin County stole car, jumped into another vehicle injuring person

A man is facing multiple charges including carjacking and battery after police said he stole a car in Martin County and later jumped into a car he had flagged down in Palm Beach, injuring a person, according to a report.

Officers went to the 800 block of North Ocean Boulevard at about 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 30 following a call about a black four-door Kia that had pulled off the road and was blinking its lights. The caller then yelled for help before hanging up, police said.

When police arrived, the caller was gone but they found the 37-year-old man, who lives in Martin County. He waived them down, saying his car had run out of gas and that he had been attempting to find aid. The report noted what he was wearing, including an Adidas sandal on his left foot.

Police checked the tags for the Kia and learned they belonged to a vehicle that had been stolen in Martin County. The driver also had a suspended license, according to the report.

He was cited for driving with a suspended license, arrested and taken to the Palm Beach Police Department.

Police then contacted the person who made the call. They said they had been driving to a dinner reservation in their 2019 Mercedes-Benz when the Kia driver started flashing his lights. They pulled over next to the Kia, whose driver walked up to them.

The Kia driver then "dove in through the open driver's side window," with one occupant saying the man ended up in his lap. According to the report, one occupant injured their left wrist and shin.

Both occupants of the Mercedes reported being in shock and fearing for their lives, as the Kia driver repeatedly asked them to "take me to the gas station," the report said.

After a short back-and-forth, the Kia driver exited the Mercedes through the passenger side door, leaving behind the right Adidas sandal, the report said.

Detectives said they then interviewed the Kia driver, who said he had approached the Mercedes-Benz asking to be taken to the gas station. However, detectives said the man could not answer how he would transport the gas to his vehicle, considering the lack of containers on scene.

Police charged the man with grand theft auto; driving with a suspended license; battery on a person 65 or older; and carjacking without a firearm or a weapon. He was transported to Palm Beach County Jail, where he remains as of late Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Palm Beach Police: Man jumps into car, injures elderly person