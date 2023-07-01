Update: Missile-like object found off Palm Beach not positively identified

Palm Beach Police Department personnel, with assistance from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, work the scene of a suspicious object in the water off the beach around the 600 block of North County Road on Saturday.

Members of the Palm Beach Police, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Navy joined forces early Saturday to investigate an object found in the ocean off the island's coast.

Authorities first identified it as a a non-explosive U.S. training missile, police said, but later walked back that announcement, saying it had not been positively identified as anything. The object was removed and disposed of, police said.

This object was discovered off the beach in the 600 block of North County Road on Saturday.

Police spokesman Capt. Will Rothrock told the Daily News that a snorkeler Tuesday reported the object in about 10 feet of water in the ocean adjacent to the 600 block of North County Road. The town's Underwater Search and Recovery Team responded to evaluate the object, and reached out to the sheriff's office and the Navy for further assessment and assistance, he said.

"It has been in the water a long time, from the looks of it, and is probably nothing of concern, but in an abundance of caution the Navy and PBSO are inspecting it," Rothrock said early Saturday.

The dive operation was concentrated in the 600 block of North County Road, and there were no hazards or dangers to the public, police said in a news release.

The Palm Beach Police Department appreciates the assistance of all agencies involved, Rothrock said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Authorities remove unidentified missile-like object from beach