Palm Beach Police: Teens facing charges after burglary tools found in stolen car

Two teenagers who were stopped by Palm Beach Police are facing charges after burglary tools were found in their car, which was stolen, police said.

According to a police report, shortly before 2 a.m. Friday, an officer in the vicinity of the Flagler Memorial Bridge saw a white Hyundai sedan traveling eastbound over the bridge at a high rate of speed, then turning right onto Coconut Row.

The officer activated emergency lights and siren but the car kept going, the report said, before leaving the roadway and striking a concrete wall at Chapel Hill Road. The driver then apparently lost control of the vehicle which veered into the northbound lane, then struck a traffic pole and concrete wall at Coconut Row and Pendleton Avenue where it came to a stop.

The female driver and the male passenger, both 16, were ordered out of the car. The boy refused to identify himself and gave only a first name, police said. A check of the vehicle's tag showed it had been stolen hours earlier from elsewhere in the county, police said.

Multiple screwdrivers were found in the car's console, the report said, and the vehicles ignition switch and steering column were damaged.

Both were arrested and taken to the police department but neither would speak with police, the report said.

The girl faces charges that include fleeing or attempting to elude, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of burglary tools.

Charges against the boy are possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest without violence, and trespass of a conveyance.

Palm Beach Police handed the teens over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

