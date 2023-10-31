Palm Beach police warn residents to lock their cars after BMW is stolen

Palm Beach police are warning residents to lock their cars and take their keys with them to prevent stolen cars and break-ins.

Following the theft of a BMW this past weekend, Palm Beach police on Monday issued its annual warning to residents: Lock your cars and don't leave the keys inside if you don’t want your car broken into, or, worse — stolen.

The white BMW X5 valued about $70,000 was stolen from in front of a home on the North End near Reef Road, Palm Beach police Capt. Will Rothrock told the Palm Beach Daily News.

According to a report from the incident, several items were inside the BMW when it was stolen, including credit and ID cards, a Lyford Cay straw bag, two pairs of rubber boots and a $647 pair of raffia sandals.

South Florida law enforcement agencies in recent years have worked to stem a growing number of vehicle break-ins and stolen cars, and Palm Beach has been no exception.

More: West Palm shop offers to replace stone lions destroyed by crash at Church Mouse in Palm Beach

“As season begins, we are keen on reminding our residents to consistently lock their vehicles and bring their keys inside with them,” Rothrock said. “Unlocked high-end vehicles, especially with keys inside, are very attractive to criminals.”

The town sent an alert to residents Monday that included a reminder not to leave keys inside a vehicle, while also not leaving cash, handbags, briefcases or phones.

More: Season in review: Traffic and parking an issue for Palm Beach police; fire rescue not immune

Palm Beach police on Sunday found and stopped a vehicle that had been stolen from Miami after, according to an arrest report, the SUV was left outside of a Walmart with the keys in the ignition and the engine running. Of the five people inside the car when police pulled it over, three were under age 18. One adult and two under age 18 were charged with grand theft auto.

Police have said that many of the cars stolen and broken into in recent years have been left unlocked, or with the key fob inside.

New technology also makes it easier for would-be thieves to know which vehicles are unlocked, as the sideview mirrors on some newer models of cars will fold in when the car is locked, officials have said.

In March, police on the island investigated a rash of stolen cars with six taken in two weeks – two of which were stolen on the same night from the same house. Because of the timing and the involvement of a large number of people under age 18, the spike was in part attributed to spring break.

Palm Beach has long credited its license-plate reader system with helping to capture images stolen vehicles that enter and leave the town, alerting police officers who can then act on those reports.

Kristina Webb is a reporter for Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at kwebb@pbdailynews.com. Subscribe today to support our journalism.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach police warn residents to lock their cars after theft of BMW