Palm Beach Police: Woman stole nearly $100K from historic church

Palm Beach Police say a Wellington woman stole nearly $100K from the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea.

A Wellington woman is facing two criminal charges after said she used her position at a historic church to steal nearly $100,000 from a fund for people in need, Palm Beach police said.

The 51-year-old woman was arrested May 12 and is facing charges of organized scheme to defraud and money laundering about three years after her alleged crimes were discovered at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, an arrest report said. She was released the same day from the Palm Beach County Jail on a $20,000 bond, records show.

Palm Beach police first learned of an issue at the church in May 2020. They met with a church associate, who said that he was reviewing an account when he noticed a discrepancy with a check for $2,400.

The check was meant to be a donation to the Vickers House, a community resource center for low-income elderly people, but instead was directed to an entity bearing the woman’s initials, police said. The associate told police he was not familiar with any group that had those initials, the report said.

In another interview in June 2022, the associate told police the woman was the only person who had access to the checks for that account, which is dedicated to aiding people who need help paying rent and other bills, police said.

The woman was hired in March 2018 and took control of the fund in question in April 2018. She was fired in May 2020.

She was responsible for managing requests for funding from nonprofits and appropriately filling the requests, including documentation, the associate said. All payments were to be made directly to a landlord, mortgage lender, utility company or other receiver, not to the person who requested the help, the police report said.

The associate told police there was a three- to five-member committee to oversee money in that fund, and the woman would receive requests for donations from community-service agencies. When the associate reviewed his records, he found that the original requests from agencies had been altered, and the woman had been submitting checks to committee members for them to sign “under false pretenses” using those altered requests, police said.

Emails given to the police by the associate backed up his findings, with one exchange showing the woman altered a request for $1,470 to $2,470, police said.

The associate told police he contacted other agencies that had asked for financial help from the church, and was told they had not received money from the church “on multiple occasions” after the church said it would provide it, police said.

Upon learning this, Bethesda fired the woman in May 2020 and told her to return the computer tower that the church had issued to her, police said.

Another contributing factor in the woman’s firing was the associate’s discovery that she disbursed money from the account to an unapproved person and then altered the documentation, the police report said.

After finding the discrepancies, the associate noticed other deposits to the entity with the woman’s initials, police said. That’s when the associate contacted the church’s law firm, Lewis, Longman & Walker in West Palm Beach.

The attorneys advised the church to hire a forensic accountant to review the account in question, the report said.

During the woman's time in control of the fund, it paid out a little more than $142,000, according to the accountant hired by the church, who also told police that the total amount of money that was allegedly misappropriated was more than $97,000.

“Investigations revealed that 69% of the funds in the … account were confirmed to be misappropriated,” the arrest report said.

Of the money taken from the account, the woman benefited from about $69,000 while alleged accomplices received about $28,000, the accountant told police.

Some of the checks were made payable to an entity owned by the woman, to one of the woman’s close friends, to an entity owned by another of the woman’s close friends, and to an apartment complex where one of her friend’s lived, the accountant found.

Police said that at least three times, for a total of almost $15,000, the woman wrote checks from the church’s account to a company she owned, listing the requesting agencies for the money as “PBC Division of Human and Veteran Services,” “Homeless Program and Contract Manager: PBC Division of Human and Veteran Services,” and “Adopt-A-Family.”

In the case of five other checks, the woman wrote a total of more than $17,000 to an account with her initials, but again with requesting agencies that did not line up with the amounts, police said.

The woman also reportedly used the checks to pay her rent for a house on Raintree Lane in Wellington on several occasions, the accountant found. The woman documented the payments as going to help a tenant by the name Kate Braer, who did not exist and was actually the woman, police said. They found that she even created an email account under the name to engage in the alleged fraud, police said.

She also reportedly used the fund to pay her Florida Power & Light Co. bill, police said.

A member of the church fund’s committee told police that she felt lied to by the woman, and that she had no idea the checks were being issued and approved fraudulently.

Bethesda-by-the-Sea was founded in 1889, and construction on its current structure began in 1925, making it the first church in Palm Beach County and the oldest Protestant church in South Florida.

