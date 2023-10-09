Palm Beach religious leaders condemn Hamas attack against Israel

Religious leaders in Palm Beach expressed shock and horror Monday in the aftermath of Saturday's attacks by Hamas militants on Israel that left 800 dead — including at least nine Americans — with 150 captured.

Israel responded immediately to the attack, launching retaliatory airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, where so far 560 Palestinians have been killed.

Operating from Gaza, militants fired a deadly barrage of rockets into Israel early Saturday morning and then sent gunmen into southern Israeli cities to fire on civilians and Israeli soldiers. Hamas claims it took more than 100 people hostage in the assault.

Saturday's attacks occurred as Jewish communities around the world were observing the Sabbath and preparing to celebrate Simchat Torah, a joyous celebration that marks the conclusion of the annual cycle of public Torah readings and the beginning of a new cycle.

"This is the most gruesome and brutal and depraved attack against Israel, and humanity, that we've ever seen in our modern day and age," Rabbi Moshe Scheiner of Palm Beach Synagogue told the Daily News. "The indiscriminate murder and abduction of men, women and children — little children — grandmothers, pregnant women. ... As bad as people thought Hamas was, I think people were shocked by how cruel they really are."

"The updates from Israel are horrific and so deeply distressing," added Rabbi Zalman Levitin of Chabad House Palm Beach. "Our hearts and minds and support are constantly with our brothers and sisters in Israel and the heroic and dedicated members of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) who put their lives on the line with tremendous self sacrifice every moment."

As Israeli airstrikes continued Monday, Israeli ministers ordered a “complete siege” of Gaza, cutting off supplies of food, water and electricity to its more than 2 million residents.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking to local leaders in the towns bordering Gaza, said his government would "leave no stone unturned" to help them.

"I know that you have undergone a difficult and terrible ordeal," he said. "What Hamas will experience will be difficult and terrible. ... We are all with you and we will defeat them forcefully."

Scheiner, whose 22-year-old son, Uziel, was in Jerusalem during the attacks and is safe, said people around the world must work together to defeat Hamas and other terrorist organizations.

"All decent, civilized human beings have to come together and say that the world cannot exist with this kind of evil," he said. "And just like ISIS has to be dismantled because of their cruelty, Hamas can no longer exist as an organization. It has to be eradicated one way or another. I don't see how human beings can live with any sense of calm and peace knowing that this runs rampant."

Scheiner called on world leaders to demand the immediate release of those being held hostage by Hamas.

"Those who have been murdered, we cannot bring them back, tragically," he said. "But those who are alive have to come home immediately."

Speaking to the Daily News Monday, John Randolph, chairman of the Palm Beach Fellowship of Christians and Jews said, "words are inadequate to describe my feelings and the feelings of so many others — including the members of our fellowship — for those who are the victims of this conflagration caused by the unprovoked terrorist attacks by Hamas on the people of Israel.

"If I were to use three words to describe our feelings, it would be shock, dismay and sadness."

Saturday's attack is another act of hatred "which must be addressed strongly by the United States and peace-loving people everywhere," Randolph said, adding, "We pray for a swift end to this conflict and for the families who have suffered such drastic losses as a result of these attacks."

Town Police have been monitoring the situation in Israel and the safety concerns it raises in the town, department spokesman Capt. William Rothrock said Monday.

Police have "leveraged personnel, technologies, and intelligence, both seen and unseen," to provide enhanced security for Jewish religious establishments on the island, Rothrock added.

"These establishments and their members are a vital part of our community that we are sworn to protect," he said. "The Palm Beach Police Department is actively participating with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners in threat intelligence on a continual basis."

Rothrock encouraged community members to report suspicious activity by calling the department's non-emergency line at 561-838-5454. For emergencies, call 911.

In partnership with the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, Palm Beach Synagogue will host a solidarity rally at 7 p.m. today. The event will include prayer and a call for action, Scheiner said. Community leaders, religious leaders and elected officials are scheduled to attend. Participants must pre-register at www.palmbeachsynagogue.org.

Palm Beach Synagogue is at 120 N. County Road.

Chabad House Palm Beach plans to participate in a Solidarity for Israel event with Chabad centers of northern Palm Beach County. Details will be available Tuesday. For information, visit palmbeachjewish.com or call 561-659-3884.

