Palm Beach resorts see stars with latest ratings from Forbes Travel Guide

Top honors were awarded Wednesday to the Four Seasons and The Breakers resorts in Palm Beach, as well as Eau Palm Beach Resort in Manalapan, when Forbes Travel Guide released its coveted annual ratings for worldwide luxury hospitality properties.

The Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach's pool and oceanfront area. The resort earned five stars for its hotel and spa from Forbes Travel Guide.

In addition to the three oceanfront resorts earning high marks as hotels — making them Palm Beach County standouts and among the most sought-after globally — their spas also earned high praise.

A third honor went to the Four Seasons: Its signature restaurant, Florie’s, in partnership with a renowned Michelin-starred chef, was the only dining establishment in Palm Beach County to receive high praise.

Four Seasons Palm Beach’s general manager, Mazen Saleh, told the Daily News he and his team are “honored” that the resort has been recognized for many years as a five-star property.

It’s a “testament to our passionate team,” he said. “As we reflect on our journey, we're filled with pride and confidence.”

Forbes Travel Guide, now in its 66th year as a rating system for worldwide luxury hotels, ocean cruises, restaurants and spas, anonymously visits properties and “rigorously” evaluates service and standards. It rates properties with stars — five being the highest honor — or a “recommended” ranking, which is the third-highest after four stars.

A constellation of stars befell the Four Seasons, Eau Palm Beach and The Breakers this year.

While The Breakers received four, the second-highest ranking, the Four Seasons and Eau once again earned five stars.

The luxe spas at each of the three properties also earned stars — five each for the spas at the Four Seasons and Eau Palm Beach, and four for The Breakers’ spa.

The spa at The Breakers earned four stars from Forbes Travel Guide.

The Four Seasons’ Florie’s restaurant, which last year received a “recommended” rating, this year leapt to a four-star rating.

The restaurant opened in 2019 in partnership with internationally known chef Mauro Colagreco, who also holds interests in other worldwide dining establishments. His restaurant in France, called Mirazur, has been ranked among the best in the world.

Florie's restaurant at the Four Seasons vaulted to a four-star rating after receiving a “recommended” rating last year.

One other hotel and spa in Palm Beach County earned Forbes Travel Guide ratings this year: The Boca Raton, which garnered five stars for its hotel and spa.

Throughout Florida, 40 hotels and 20 spas received ratings in the 66th annual Forbes Travel Guide; only 14 Florida restaurants did.

Eau Palm Beach Resort in Manalapan earned five stars from Forbes Travel Guide for its hotel and spa for the 10th straight year.

In all, the 2024 Forbes Travel Guide covers more than 2,000 properties worldwide: 340 five-star, 600 four-star and 503 recommended hotels; 78 five-star, 121 four-star and 59 recommended restaurants; 126 five-star and 201 four-star spas; and seven four-star and five recommended cruise ships.

“This year’s list demonstrates the evolving focus the discerning traveler has on well-being and the desire for authentic destination-centric itineraries,” said Amanda Frasier, president of ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “Travel was highly anticipated to have a strong year and the new winners on our 2024 list reflect the increased efforts properties are making to deliver elevated guest experiences."

Chef Mauro Colagreco at the Four Seasons.

The Breakers, which sits on 140 acres, has earned four or five stars from Forbes Travel Guide for decades, with this year’s guide noting the hotel is “modern and dynamic” while boasting a rich history as “a celebrity favorite since 1896.”

For the six-acre Four Seasons in Palm Beach, this is the 26th consecutive year it has received a five-star designation and the eighth year for its spa.

Its “authentically Palm Beach ambiance combined with the resort’s genuinely warm, attentive staff make for lasting memories,” the 2024 Forbes guide notes.

Eau Palm Beach Resort, covering seven acres, has earned five stars for its hotel and spa for 10 years. The amenity-filled “Mediterranean-style waterfront escape” in Manalapan boasts “the finest sandy beaches and turquoise waters,” Forbes Travel Guide says.

For more information, visit www.forbestravelguide.com.

