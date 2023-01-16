A Palm Beach sex offender changed his name online. But, what he desired didn’t change

Using an alias provided a layer of cloaking desired by a sex offender living in Delray Beach. But his desire for child pornography and over 10,000 child sex exploitation photos and videos ripped off that cloak and will return him to prison.

This time, Nicholas Deraway, who turns 42 on Friday, was sentenced in West Palm Beach federal court to 10 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for possession of child sexual exploitation material and failing to properly register as a sex offender. Deraway’s first child pornography possession conviction earned him a four-year, three-month federal prison sentence followed by three years of supervised release.

Though that supervised release ended in May 2011, Deraway was still required to keep authorities apprised of his movements and email addresses. But, his guilty plea admission of facts says, “Deraway confirmed that he uses the alias, “Nicholas Meenachan” so that other people would not look up his real name and discover that he is a registered sex offender.”

Nicholas Deraway

Deraway told FBI agents this after agents hit his West Atlantic Avenue apartment with a search warrant on Aug. 19. Google told the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that Gmail user thekillshirt@gmail.com had uploaded child pornography. That account tracked back to Deraway, who didn’t report that email address nor the email address at the marketing company for which he worked to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, as required.

Deraway’s guilty plea said FBI agents found 14 digital devices in his apartment, including a 500 gigabyte external hard drive with a folder named “DarkPlace.”

“Within that folder were hundreds of folders, with multiple levels of subfolders and files,” the factual admission said. “In the main folder and the subfolders, (FBI investigators) discovered nearly ten thousands images and videos of child pornography, including thousands videos of child pornography, videos of children as young as 2 years’ of age, and videos of children involved in sadomasochistic abuse and bondage.”

