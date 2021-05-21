Palm Beach State Attorney Aronberg steps aside as candidate for top federal prosecutor

1 / 2

Palm Beach State Attorney Aronberg steps aside as candidate for top federal prosecutor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jay Weaver
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A half-dozen Miami lawyers have made the cut for interviews with a state congressional nominating commission to be the next U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Florida.

But a notable seventh candidate did not submit an application to the House nominating commission: Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

In a letter to a handful of South Florida politicians, Aronberg said he was “honored by reports” that he was being considered for the U.S. Attorney’s position but he did not apply because of his “love” for his current job, which he has held since 2013.

Aronberg, a white Democrat who has been a high-profile commentator on MSNBC, CNN and other cable networks, also said that he believes “our current national climate calls for a history-making appointment of the first Black U.S. Attorney from Florida.”

The six Miami lawyers who are scheduled to be interviewed for the job by the House nominating commission are: Michael Hantman, Markenzy Lapointe, Matthew Dates, Jacqueline Arango, Andres Rivero and Jonathan Etra. Of those six, Dates and Lapointe are the only Black candidates and both are former federal prosecutors in South Florida.

Sen. Marco Rubio, the Miami Republican, has said through his office that he supports Lapointe, a Haitian-American lawyer who served in the Marine Corps.

Rubio, along with Florida’s other senator, Rick Scott, a Republican, has appointed a separate Florida nominating commission to recommend finalists for the U.S. attorney’s job, two federal judge openings and a U.S. Marshal vacancy in South Florida. Rubio’s office announced this week that it is accepting applications.

After Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump in November, South Florida Democrats in the House of Representative took the unprecedented step of creating their own nominating commission — a role traditionally controlled by the state’s two senators because the U.S. Senate has the sole power to confirm presidential nominations. South Florida congressional Democrats said the House commission wants a say in recommending candidates who reflect the state’s diversity.

Next week, the House commission appointed by U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and other South Florida Democrats, including input from Rubio, plans to start interviewing 17 candidates for two federal judge vacancies. The openings are the result of U.S. District Court Judges Federico Moreno and Ursula Ungaro assuming “senior status.” Ungaro plans to retire at the end of the month and join the Miami law firm Boies Schiller Flexner.

The 17 candidates selected for interviews by the House commission are: Sowmya Bharathi, Jacqueline Becerra, Tanya Brinkley, Bruce Brown, Michael Caruso, Miesha Darrough, Miguel de la O, Samantha Feuer, Tania Galloni, Ayana Harris, Shaniek Maynard, June C. McKinney, Lissette Reid, Cymonie Rowe, Williams Thomas, Lisa Walsh and Detra Shaw-Wilder.

Recommended Stories

  • Outrage as Texas executes man without witnesses from news media

    At the moment Quintin Jones died, reporters who had been scheduled to witness the execution were across the street waiting to be summoned

  • Who Was ‘Mother God?’ The Family Of Amy Carlson Speaks Out

    When Amy Carlson, also known as “Mother God,” appeared on Dr. Phil in September 2020, she vehemently denied that the group she was leading, “Love Has Won,” was a cult. Less than eight months after what was to be her final television interview, Carlson’s partially mummified corpse was found inside a mobile home at the group’s headquarters in Moffat, Colorado. The body, according to reports, was allegedly missing its eyes, wrapped in a sleeping bag, and covered in Christmas lights. A cause of death for the 46-year-old has not yet been released, though local news outlets are reporting that foul play was not suspected. “Amy is not who I raised,” said Carlson’s mother, Linda, during the Dr. Phil broadcast in September. Carlson’s sister, Tara, claimed that Amy’s three children, whom she allegedly abandoned 15 years prior, didn’t talk to her. Watch the video above to hear what Amy Carlson’s eldest son says about his mother’s death. Plus, Rick Alan Ross, CEO of Cult Education Institute and the author of “Cults Inside Out: How People Get In and Can Get Out,” joins Dr. Phil to discuss the life, death, and influence of “Mother God” over her followers. This episode, “Accusations of Abuse and Tampering with a Corpse: What Happened to ‘Mother God’?” airs Thursday. Check local listings to find out where to watch. Follow the links below to see more from Dr. Phil’s exclusive interview with “Mother God,” her followers, family members, and alleged victims. Watch: "I Believe My Sister is a Cult Leader Who Claims She’s Mother God" Watch: “Mother God’s” Followers and Alleged Victims Face Off TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Outrageous news story in your town?

  • Kevin McCarthy refuses to say whether GOP lawmakers had direct contact with capitol rioters

    Lawmaker blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delaying a commission investigating the attack

  • CNN’s Barbara Starr Targeted by Trump Administration in Secret Seizure of Email and Phone Records

    The Trump administration secretly sought and acquired the 2017 phone and email records of CNN reporter Barbara Starr. In a May 13 letter, Justice Department informed Starr, a Pentagon correspondent, that prosecutors had obtained her phone and email records from June 1, 2017 to July 31, 2017. The letter listed phone numbers for Starr’s Pentagon extension, the CNN Pentagon booth phone number and her home and cell phones, as well as Starr’s work and personal email accounts. “CNN strongly condemns the secret collection of any aspect of a journalist’s correspondence, which is clearly protected by the First Amendment,” CNN president Jeff Zucker said in a statement published by the network. “We are asking for an immediate meeting with the Justice Department for an explanation.” It is unclear when the investigation was opened and which attorney general it occurred under, Jeff Sessions or William Barr. What exactly the Trump administration was looking for in Starr’s correspondence is also a mystery, although her reporting did include stories on Syria and Afghanistan and coverage of U.S. military options in North Korea that were being offered to President Donald Trump. The Justice Department confirmed the records were formally sought through the courts last year but provided no further information. Although the Obama administration has also faced criticism for its approach toward leak conversations, this is only the most recent instance of the Trump White House using its Justice Department to gain access to the communications of journalists and critics of the former president and his allies. Three Washington Post reporters who covered the FBI’s Russia investigation were notified earlier this month that the Justice Department had seized their own phone records from 2017. In 2018, the Justice Department disclosed that it had obtained the phone and email communications from a reporter who’d also written Russia-related stories in 2017. “The records at issue relate to 2017 and the legal process to seek these records was approved in 2020,” Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement. “Department leadership will soon meet with reporters to hear their concerns about recent notices and further convey Attorney General (Merrick) Garland’s staunch support of and commitment to a free and independent press.” Read original story CNN’s Barbara Starr Targeted by Trump Administration in Secret Seizure of Email and Phone Records At TheWrap

  • Monica Lewinsky Wins the Internet With Perfect Response to ‘High-Risk, Low-Reward’ Question

    Everyone else can go home, Monica Lewinsky already “won” the internet for the day. On Friday, the popular account UberFacts asked its 13 million followers to admit, “What’s the most high-risk, low-reward thing you’ve ever done?” While many users issued valid responses like “working retail” or “going to college,” one famous name chimed in with one ace of an answer. 👀 https://t.co/lrr5eCeCsA— Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) May 21, 2021 Lewinsky replied with the ultimate symbol of sly knowingness, the “eyes” emoji. Her nonchalance is hilarious given the gravity of the situation she is referring to. From 1995 to 1996, Lewinsky, a White House intern, engaged in an affair with former President Bill Clinton, the aftermath of which would eventually get him impeached in 1998. Just 22 years old at the time of the scandal, Lewinsky has been subjected to intense media vilification and many a punchline ever since. Her experience led to a successful career as an anti-bullying activist. In fact, Lewinsky is the anti-bullying ambassador to the Diana Award’s Anti-Bullying Programme, on the advisory board of Project Rockit and a founding board member of The Childhood Resilience Foundation. Her TED Talk, “The Price of Shame,” has amassed over 11 million views. This isn’t the first time Lewinsky has poked fun at herself online, though. In July 2019, when someone tweeted, “What’s the worst career advice you’ve ever received?” she wrote back, “An internship at the white house will be amazing on your resume.” an internship at the white house will be amazing on your resume. 😳— Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) July 14, 2019 As the massive praise for her most recent tweet has shown, the Twitter-verse is not tiring of Lewinsky’s go-to joke anytime soon. User @Sw00sh wrote, “monica lewinsky makes this joke at every opportunity she gets and it’s funny every single time I think something’s wrong with me.” monica lewinsky makes this joke at every opportunity she gets and it’s funny every single time I think something’s wrong with me https://t.co/O8x7K9DXKo— Swoosh (@Sw00sh__) May 21, 2021 Read original story Monica Lewinsky Wins the Internet With Perfect Response to ‘High-Risk, Low-Reward’ Question At TheWrap

  • These Cooling Blankets Are Perfect for Summer

    If you find yourself waking up in the middle of the night with your favorite pajamas drenched in sweat and your comforter on the floor, it might be time to try a cooling blanket. Lighter than a comforter, cooling blankets give you that cozy feel without trapping in heat. Before buying a cooling blanket, make sure that it'll actually help keep you cool — some brands claim false promises.

  • Central Michigan QB John Keller released from hospital after shooting

    John Keller and another student were shot at a party off campus nearly a month ago.

  • These Gaming Laptops Might Be the Most Affordable Way to Experience Ray Tracing

    Powerful gaming PCs don’t come cheap, and the world of gaming laptops can be extra expensive since manufacturers have to contend with the limited footprint of a portable device. That’s all about to change, however, with the newly announced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti, which are hoping to be a budget-friendly way to experience …

  • Warm welcome for oat milk maker Oatly in Wall Street debut

    Oatly priced its shares at $17 apiece ahead of the IPO, giving the company a valuation of nearly $10 billion. Oatly's shares rose nearly 19% to close at $20.20 Thursday. It’s the latest milestone in the rapid rise of oat milk, which is winning consumers __ and famous investors like Oprah Winfrey __ with the message that it’s healthier and more environmentally sustainable than cow’s milk.

  • Family encounters coyote, calls for help while hiking

    Police used a drone with thermal imaging to pinpoint the family's location in the Holbrook Town Forest and help them safely out of the woods.

  • The Best TV Shows of 2021 So Far

    From Barry Jenkins' brilliant adaptation of Colson Whitehead's masterpiece 'The Underground Railroad' to Netflix's ridiculously addictive reality hit 'The Circle'

  • Prison officers charged following Epstein suicide to avoid jail time in deal with federal prosecutors

    Prosecutors had claimed that prison officers were sleeping, browsing the Internet when Epstein hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell

  • All the times Bill Gates reportedly engaged in questionable conduct before he and Melinda Gates announced their divorce

    Gates' conduct toward female coworkers and ties to Jeffrey Epstein have faced scrutiny in the wake of his pending divorce from Melinda French Gates.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • ‘Die Jew.’ Jewish family visiting South Florida harassed while walking in Bal Harbour

    As a Jewish family visiting South Florida from New Jersey walked along Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour earlier this week, four men in an SUV began hurling insults — and garbage — at them.

  • Guards on duty the night Epstein died by suicide admit they falsified records and strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

    Federal prosecutors said the two "admitted that they 'willfully and knowingly completed materially false count and round slips regarding required counts and rounds'" for Epstein's unit.

  • Newly revealed text messages shed light on how Matt Gaetz's wingman could bring about his downfall

    "I would not feel really comfortable if I was anyone that had committed a crime with" Joel Greenberg right now, one former FBI agent told Insider.

  • Liz Cheney’s primary challenger describes impregnating 14-year-old girl at 18 as ‘like the Romeo and Juliet story’

    In what he called a "Romeo and Juliet story," U.S. House candidate and Wyoming state Senator Anthony Bouchard revealed late Thursday he had a "relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18," reports The Casper Star-Tribune on Friday. Bouchard broke the news himself in a Facebook Live on Thursday, attempting to get "ahead of the story after learning that people were investigating it in opposition to his candidacy," writes the Star-Tribune. The senator is in the midst of challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her seat in the House, but says he does not believe Cheney's team was involved in digging up the story, the Star-Tribune reports. "Two teenagers, girl gets pregnant," says Bouchard in the Facebook Live video. "You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story." Bouchard did not reveal the girl's age in the Facebook Live video, the Hill reports. Investigators have been hounding my family for weeks and now the liberal fake news is coming out with a hit piece about my teenage years. This is why good people avoid running for office. I won't back down, Swamp! @RepLizCheney Bring it! https://t.co/gaVSm6MkZM — Anthony Bouchard for Congress Against Cheney (@AnthonyBouchard) May 21, 2021 Bouchard says the two married in Florida when he was 19 and she was 15, and divorced three years later. At age 20, the unnamed ex-wife committed suicide, reports the Star-Tribune. "She had problems in another relationship," Bouchard added in his video. "Her dad committed suicide." Bouchard's plans to run for office remain seemingly unaffected: "Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race," he said to the Star-Tribune. After announcing his candidacy in January, Bouchard reported raising over $300,000 in the first quarter of the year. More at The Casper Star-Tribune. More stories from theweek.comJoe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'Harry Reid saw 'classified' things at Area 51 that 'fascinated me'Biden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiators

  • Who is Derek Chauvin’s ex-wife, who filed for divorce after George Floyd’s death?

    Kellie May Xiong Chauvin, 46, is now the ex-wife of the former police officer after 10 years of marriage

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986