Palm Beach Town Council to address concerns about traffic management at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday

Carrying over a discussion from last month, the Town Council will address concerns about traffic management at Mar-a-Lago during its meeting Tuesday at Town Hall.

At their Nov. 14 meeting, council members expressed frustration with traffic tie-ups on South Ocean Boulevard during a pair of recent fundraising events held at the private club, which is owned by former President Donald Trump.

An Oct. 26 event that raised $6 million for Trump's reelection campaign delayed the start of the Safeguard Palm Beach South End Safety Forum by 30 minutes, according to Council President Maggie Zeidman. That event was held at the South Fire Station, which is south of Mar-a-Lago.

“Everybody was late, and they had to start it a half hour later, because of an event in Mar-a-Lago,” Zeidman told the council last month.

That event led to the first major complaint about traffic for the season.

Town officials said Mar-a-Lago had not opened its South Ocean Boulevard gate by the time guests started arriving, causing traffic to stack on the northbound and southbound lanes. Normally, off-duty officers would be present to help diffuse traffic, but the club had requested off-duty officers at a later time, according to department spokesperson Maj. John Scanlan.

Palm Beach Police Chief Nicholas Caristo intervened, ordering cars stacking on the South Ocean Boulevard southbound lane to drive past Mar-a-Lago and return via the northbound lane.

"No guests were allowed into Mar-a-Lago until the traffic was alleviated," Caristo said during the Oct. 26 forum. "We're not going to tolerate it."

The Mar-a-Lago Traffic Management Plan agreement between the club and the town — which was revised in May — requires that incoming traffic to the club be limited to the northbound lane.

The plan states that if the policy is not followed, "any vehicle stacking on southbound South Ocean Blvd. would block through traffic not travelling to Mar-a-Lago."

A second fundraising event on Nov. 13 also caused traffic tie-ups near Mar-a-Lago, this time because of a storm of ride-share vehicles and private shuttle buses dropping off guests on South Ocean Boulevard, Scanlan said. Event organizers had sent out guidance recommending guests to use ride-sharing services, he said.

However, because of security concerns, U.S. Secret Service officers at Mar-a-Lago refused to allow any ride-share vehicle to enter the property.

Off-duty officers were present, Scanlan said, but were busy having to split their focus between managing traffic and ensuring that guests crossed the street safely. Though not banned under the Traffic Management Plan, Scanlan said the department does not support the use of ride-sharing services for evening events, as it causes significant traffic and poses a danger to guests crossing the street.

During Tuesday's meeting, council members will address traffic concerns and mitigation plans related to Mar-a-Lago as part of a discussion that includes a presentation of a town-wide traffic study.

Also Tuesday, the council will:

Hear a presentation on the town-wide undergrounding project.

Vote on proposed ordinances that amend town code related to fire prevention and protection, and the town's Equipment Replacement Fund

Consider a recommendation by town staff to dissolve the Underground Utilities Task Force

Hear an update on the town's comprehensive parking plan

Consider a recommendation for the town to join the West Palm Beach Mobility Coalition for the 2024 fiscal year

Council members will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Town Hall for their regular meeting and at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for development review. Members of the public can participate in person or via Zoom. Those wishing to make public comments virtually can access the Zoom link on the town's Meeting Audio page.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com.

