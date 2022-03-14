Palm Beach Town Council appoints members to four boards and commissions

The Town Council appointed members to four town board and commissions Tuesday at its regular meeting.

The Town Council appointed members to more than a dozen open seats on four town boards and commissions Tuesday following presentations by applicants.

At their regular meeting in council chambers, council members filled slots on the Landmarks Preservation Commission, Architectural Commission, Retirement Board of Trustees and Code Enforcement Board.

The landmarks board filled openings for three regular positions and one alternate spot after the council made its selections Tuesday.

Vice Chair Sue Patterson was reappointed to her seat as a regular member, as was Jacqueline Albarran, who holds the board's non-resident expert architect seat. Alternate Bridget Moran was elevated to a regular seat.

Moran filled the seat vacated by outgoing chairman René Silvin, who was term-limited and not eligible for reappointment. He chaired his final meeting on Feb. 16.

Anne Metzger was reappointed to her seat as an alternate, while Julie Herzig Desnick will fill the alternate spot vacated by Moran. Desnick is a registered architect and classical archaeologist.

Jacqueline Albarran

The landmarks board reviews exterior changes to the more than 350 landmarked buildings in town, and recommends additional buildings for landmark protection to the council each year.

On the Architectural Commission

The architectural board filled openings for two regular positions and three alternate spots.

Current alternate Richard Sammons and businessman Kenn Karakul — a former member pf the architectural board — will replace chairman Michael Small and Alexander Ives in their regular seats. Small and Ives were term-limited and not eligible for reappointment.

Sammons' appointment will put three architects on the panel as voting members, although town rules require only two. Sammons is a former chairman of the commission.

Richard Sammons

Architectural and urban designer Elizabeth Connaughton; Frisbie Group Director of Planning & Zoning Josh Martin, who is a former Palm Beach director of planning, zoning and building; and current alternate Floersheimer will fill the three alternate seats on the board.

Joshua Martin

The alternate appointments mean that Katherine Catlin, who has served on the commission as an alternate for five years, no longer has a seat on the board. She had applied to serve as a voting member.

The architectural board oversees renovations to all non-landmarked buildings in town, as well as demolitions and new development.

Other board appointments

The Retirement Board of Trustees filled openings for two regular positions.

Current member Thomas Parker was reappointed to his position, while Wealth Partners Capital Group Managing Partner John Copeland was added to the board.

The retirement board acts in a fiduciary capacity for the town’s retirement funds and acts in an advisory capacity to the council on matters relating to the administration of the town’s various retirement plans.

The Code Enforcement Board filled two regular positions and one alternate spot.

Bram Majtlis, the board's chairman, was reappointed to his regular position, while alternate Pamela Saba will fill the regular seat previously occupied by Vice Chair Steven Meltzer, who chose not to reapply for the position.

Private investor John McGowan will fill an alternate seat on the board.

The Code Enforcement Board hears cases involving violations of the Town Code and ordinances, and imposes administrative fines and other noncriminal penalties where a pending or repeated violation exists.

"These were very difficult decisions," Council President Maggie Zeidman said to the town's new board and commission appointees. "Congratulations to you."

All terms on town boards are for three years, with the exception of Albarran’s on the landmarks board. There are no term limits for retirement board trustees.

Town Council members Lew Crampton, Bobbie Lindsay and Maggie Zeidman participate in Tuesday's board meeting. The Town Council appointed members to four town boards and commissions Tuesday.

