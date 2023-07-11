Palm Beach Town Council to review proposed $104.8 million budget Thursday at workshop

The Town Council will review a proposed operating budget of $104 million for the upcoming fiscal year Thursday at a budget workshop at Town Hall.

The Town Council will review a proposed $104.8 million operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year Thursday at a workshop at Town Hall.

Released Monday, the budget represents a $7.6 million increase from the current fiscal year's $97.1 million budget, according to town documents.

Much of that increase is because of additional personnel, salary increases and other inflationary increases, Town Manager Kirk Blouin wrote in his annual budget message.

Related: Property appraiser estimates Palm Beach's overall values rose 21% over last year

"We are proposing a budget which contains additional staffing to meet operational and service needs to the community as outlined by the Town Council and members of town staff," Blouin wrote. "Inflation continues to pose challenges to controlling costs, particularly material and labor costs in the South Florida market."

The town's three largest departments — Police, Fire‐Rescue and Public Works — account for 55.6% of the proposed budget, town documents show, with transfers from other funds accounting for another 29%. All other general government and administrative departments make up the balance of 15.4%.

The town's new taxable value total is $29.08 billion, an increase of nearly $3.5 billion from last year.

Town staff factored the new taxable value figures into millage rate options that will be presented at the workshop.

Last year's property tax rate was $2.69 per $1,000 of taxable value. The proposed rate has been set at $2.61 for the upcoming fiscal year.

That rate represents "a 3.05% reduction from the current fiscal year, a $0 increase in taxes per $1 million for homesteaded properties, and a $179 increase for non‐homestead properties based on the 10% cap, as defined by state law."

Other highlights of the proposed budget include:

• More than $14 million from the town's Capital Improvement Fund has been earmarked for a handful of projects, including drainage, sanitary sewage system, water main and town facility improvements; and general engineering services.

• The revenue budget for the Town Marina is projected to be 27% — or $3.35 million — higher than the current fiscal year budget. Through May, revenues are at 89.2% of budget estimates.

• A total of $4.1 million from Town Marina surplus funds will be transferred to the Town-wide Underground Utility Project Fund to offset prior project deficits. The fund accounts for the costs and associated assessments and borrowing for the 10-year, $128 million project. During the upcoming fiscal year, the town expects to finish construction of Phases 3 and 4 South, Phases 5 North and South, and Phase 6 North. Construction is expected to continue on Phase 6 South, while work will begin on Phases 7 North and South. The project is expected to be complete in 2027.

The proposed budget and tax rate will be reviewed and likely modified at Thursday's workshop, and then will be finalized at two state-required public hearings, which are tentatively set for Sept. 12 and Sept. 21.

The budget will take effect Oct. 1.

Thursday's budget workshop will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Town Hall. Members of the public can participate in person or via Zoom webinar. Those wishing to make public comments virtually can access the Zoom link on the town's Meeting Audio page.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach to review proposed $104.8 million budget at Town Hall workshop