Palm Beach Town Council upholds police chief’s decision to fire officer

With little discussion, the Town Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to uphold Police Chief Nicholas Caristo’s firing of 25-year veteran officer Kevin Morine.

Morine was fired in September 2021 following an internal affairs investigation that found he violated six state and department laws and policies involving reporting sexual abuse of a child.

A magistrate who heard three days of testimony from the town, Morine and witnesses for each side issued a report last month that said Morine’s firing was not justified. The magistrate, former Circuit Judge Robert Makemson, suggested the council overturn the termination and impose a less-severe penalty instead.

“It’s shameful and disgraceful,” Morine’s attorney Stuart Kaplan said of the vote, adding that he will file a writ of certiorari with the 15th Circuit Court in Palm Beach County to appeal the Town Council’s decision.

The council’s vote was the next step for Morine’s appeal following the magistrate’s recommendation. Town attorney John Randolph went over the instructions for the council’s review: The council had to consider only the magistrate’s report, and the objections from both Morine and Caristo.

No oral arguments from either side would be allowed unless the council requested it, Randolph said.

Kaplan asked to speak, but the council declined.

“I’m a little uncomfortable adding in a statement, which, of course, is going to combine all these things, because it’s almost like a trial again,” Councilwoman Julie Araskog said, adding, “I’m more compelled to say we have the evidence before us, and according to our ordinance we need to make a decision.”

The council voted almost immediately after that, with no comment from council members.

Failed to report

Morine was on vacation in Georgia in July 2021 when he called an on-duty watch commander to report a disturbing video of two children found on an iPad. He later was told via text message from another child’s parent that one of the children, who was in his care, made a sexually charged comment to the other child.

Because the video was recorded in Palm Beach Gardens, police there reviewed it and did not find any cause to proceed with a sexual abuse investigation, Makemson's report said.

Morine was not involved in any of the alleged inappropriate behavior, and he reported the video to the watch commander because he was concerned his ex-wife would "cause trouble for him," Makemson said in his report. The pair had just been through an especially contentious divorce, Morine told the Palm Beach Daily News this week, and he said the commander was aware of this.

The watch commander notified Caristo, who ordered the commander to tell Morine to report the incident to the Florida Department of Children and Families and notify local Georgia authorities, the report said.

The magistrate agreed with town officials that in not reporting the incident as directed, Morine disobeyed a direct order. He also agreed with the town that Morine made contradictory statements during his formal testimony about the iPad video and where it was stored.

On the other violations — that Morine did not follow direction to secure the video on the iPad, that he failed to report the possible sexual abuse as a mandatory reporter under state law and that he did not comply with the town's sick leave policy — Makemson disagreed with the police department investigator's findings.

‘Ready to move on’

Morine told the Daily News he does not want to return to police work. “It was a phenomenal career and I loved it, and after 25 or 26 years, I think it’s just run its course,” he said. “I’m ready to move on.”

Instead of working as a law enforcement officer, Morine now works at the full-service Sunoco gas station across from the police department, where he occasionally picked up shifts when he had days off as an officer.

However, Morine is asking for what he feels he is owed because of the magistrate's ruling: About 15 months of back pay and benefits.

“That career didn’t define me and my character, but I earned those things and I would like to have those things,” he said. “I earned them and I did a great job. I’m proud of them.”

