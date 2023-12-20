On Palm Beach's Breakers Row, condo sells for $10.125 million; it was part of a 2012 swap

The estate of the late Charlotte M. “Chris” Marden has sold her direct-oceanfront condominium and its poolside cabana at Palm Beach’s 2 N. Breakers Row for a recorded $10.125 million.

The buyer of Unit N-43 was Capricorn Properties LLC, a Delaware-registered limited liability company, according to the deed. Because of Delaware’s strict corporate privacy laws, no other information about the buyer was immediately available in public records.

Marden, who died Oct. 26 at age 96, had acquired the apartment in 2012 through a rare condo swap in the building. In that off-market deal, investor and former investment banker Roy J. Zuckerberg paid Marden a recorded $9.85 million for her penthouse — and she, in turn, paid a recorded $4 million for the smaller condo he owned with his wife, Barbara.

The two-bedroom condo that just changed hands is immediately below the penthouse Roy Zuckerberg bought. The parties also traded cabanas in the 2012 deal.

James P. Marden signed the deed recorded Dec. 15 as the personal representative of his mother’s estate.

The listing placed by broker Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates marketed the apartment as “a rare opportunity” to own a condo with “sweeping ocean views” and “ready for immediate use.”

The condo has 3,131 square feet of living space, inside and on its covered terrace, according to its sales listing. Based on that measurement, the apartment sold for about $3,234 per square foot.

The apartment is on the southeast corner of the fourth floor of the five-story north building, one of the two buildings that comprise 2 N. Breakers Row. The buildings stand on land owned by The Breakers.

Broker Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate acted for the buyer, the MLS shows.

Neither broker could be immediately reached for comment.

Marden was the widow of businessman, financier and private investor Bernard A. Marden, who died in 2010.

Moens handled both sides of the 2012 condo trade.

Many of the most expensive condos ever sold in Palm Beach are in 2 N. Breakers Row, which offers its residents white-glove concierge service. Residents also can order meals from The Breakers, contract for housekeeping services and take advantage of the resort’s facilities via a club membership. The condo development opened in 1986.

The covered terrace of condominium N-45 at 2 N. Breakers Row in Palm Beach affords wide ocean views. The two-bedroom apartment just sold for a recorded $10.125 million.

