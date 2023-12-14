Palm Beach's Mish Jewelry unveils updated Jeweled Bark collection for 25th anniversary

A Palm Beach jeweler is marking more than three decades of wearable art and nearly two years in business on the island by revisiting one of his iconic collections on its 25 anniversary.

Mish Tworkowski of Mish Jewelry this month released an update to his Jeweled Bark collection, inspired by a piece of oak tree bark he found while walking on his property in Millbrook, New York.

Many of the pieces in Tworkowski's studio at 244 South County Road in the Phipps Plaza are inspired by his fascination of and love for nature.

"I've gardened my whole life," he said. "My parents were really great gardeners. We have a lovely garden in Millbrook where we do every kind of gardening."

The careful texture of the Jeweled Bark pieces — there are five in the new collection, including a cuff bracelet, bangles, earrings and a necklace — follow that first piece of bark collected by Tworkowski, who called himself "a big gatherer."

Fine jewelry maker Mish Tworkowski inside his studio located in the PhippsÕs Plaza enclave of Palm Beach, FL November 14, 2023.

"I love to gather seashells or leaves or sea pods," he said, smiling. "I can't walk down a beach without a backpack."

Each piece features diamonds embedded in the gold bark created by Tworkowski. The necklace has a gold, bark-textured clasp that is embedded with diamonds, with a circle of large South Sea-sourced pearls forming the necklace itself.

The previous Jeweled Bark collection did not use diamonds, but rather had multicolored stones, Tworkowski said. "I always loved this group, so I thought, I would love to reimagine it," he said. "So I did it with diamonds and pearls."

Tworkowski's love of the outdoors can be seen in literal and abstract ways throughout his body of work. He sources materials from throughout the natural world beyond gold, silver and gems to use in his jewelry collections:

The Cabana Starfish Necklace has large, polished, round navy blue pieces of kyanite transposed with a turquoise starfish clasp that has small diamonds embedded.

A pair of Jungle Bamboo Button Earclips feature coral centered in gold and diamonds.

His Mineral & Gem collection includes green-and-black marbled maw sit sit, along with malachite, chrysocolla, petrified wood, conch shell and abalone.

Jeweled Bark Bangles in 18k gold with diamonds by Mish Fine Jewelry November 14, 2023.

He's known for the level of detail in each of his pieces, down to the intricate grills on the backs of each earring and inside his rings.

"We make everything one at a time," he said, adding, "We try to look for parts of the stone that are very beautiful. Sometimes you end up with nothing ... but sometimes you're very lucky, where you can get something that you could make for matching pieces."

His love for nature also extends to his nonprofit work, where he sits on the board of trustees of the New York Botanical Garden.

Ratu Rings in 18k gold with turquoise and maw, each set with precious and semi-precious stones by Mish Fine Jewelry November 14, 2023.

"Most artists are really a sponge for whatever journey they're on in life," he said. "You're really taking in all the things that you're learning, and it's really impossible for them not to surface in some way."

He referred to the differences in interests and passions between his partner, Joseph Singer, and himself: While Tworkowski loves the floral side of gardening, Singer loves to cook and grows his own vegetables.

"We all have our expertise," Tworkowski said. "I've always loved gardening. I've always loved the natural world. I can't walk through a garden without collecting seeds."

Since moving full-time to the Palm Beach area — he was a lifelong and frequent visitor before — Tworkowski has embraced gardening in a tropical climate, enjoying and drawing new inspiration from his new collection of orchids.

The move to Palm Beach has been amazing, he said.

"I've been coming to Palm Beach my whole life, so I feel a little bit like it's home," Tworkowski said. "Everyone's so warm and welcoming, and everyone stops by and visits."

While it may feel like home, Tworkowski said it also brought a rush of excitement for the new.

"Creating a new studio or moving to a new city, it kind of creates a second childhood," he said. "You have all of this wonderful curiosity in our new environments, and I think when you're curious, you get curious back."

Tworkowski picked up the jewelry business at a young age, working for friends of his family who had a business. He found a passion for it, and a satisfaction in creating beautiful objects.

"By nature, someone creating jewelry is hoping that someone else loves it and it makes that person feel good in some way," he said. While artists working in other media may want to make political statements or create shock value, Tworkowski said he cares about imbuing his work with beauty.

"I do believe everyone — and I know this sounds very 'Pollyanna' — should care about making the world a better place," he said. "And beauty, it does influence the way people feel.

"I'm fortunate enough to have chosen something I love and has loved me back," Tworkowski added. "Not everyone has that opportunity."

