Palm Beach's retiring chief, Darrel Donatto, becomes Jupiter's first fire chief

JUPITER — The town is hiring Darrel Donatto, the man who led Palm Beach’s fire department for the past 20 years, to be its first-ever fire chief.

He will start the job on Monday, Jan. 29, even as the town works to secure its own fire stations.

Jupiter voted in August to break its 40-year relationship with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and create its own department.

Donatto is set to retire as fire chief for the Town of Palm Beach this month; his last day is Jan. 26 — a day after his 61st birthday and six days after his 20th anniversary with that department.

“I’m overwhelmed with joy and excitement,” Donatto said Monday. “It's such an incredible opportunity to be the first fire chief for the town of Jupiter. It is an amazing community and it's such a privilege to be a firefighter.”

The hire was made amid ongoing controversy over the new department and even as the town faces a lawsuit by opponents who want to shift the power to create a new fire department from the council to residents.

The council's vote to break with county fire rescue was spurred by concerns over rising costs and wanting more control over the services it receives and the way its tax dollars are spent.

Launching a town department carries start-up costs of more than $60 million for equipment, fire stations and other items, but council members who supported the move expect it to save the town millions of dollars over time.

Donatto plans to model the new department, which is set to start service on Oct. 1, 2026, after the one in Palm Beach, which he said the community “absolutely loves.”

“My goal is to create a fire department that is highly respected for its capabilities and is loved by the residents and firefighters that work there,” Donatto said.

Donatto will hire additional staff, lead the design and building of two fire stations and order equipment to ensure the department is ready to open on time, according to a statement released by the town Monday.

Jupiter Town Manager Frank Kitzerow hired Donatto from a pool of 82 applicants, 37 of which are current fire chiefs, according to a town spokesperson.

“As we continue on the historic journey of establishing Jupiter’s first-ever fire department, the significance of hiring someone with Darrel’s commitment to excellence and extensive experience cannot be emphasized enough,” Kitzerow said in the statement.

Before working for Palm Beach, Donatto worked for Riviera Beach Fire Rescue for 23 years and became their deputy fire chief. He has three associate degrees, a bachelor's and a master's in business administration, the latter from Florida Atlantic University.

As the chair of the Government Relations committee for the Florida Fire Chiefs' Association, Donatto has received praise for his advocacy work.

The town sought applications for fire chief starting Nov. 1, 2023. The last day to apply was Dec. 16, 2023. Donatto didn’t apply until the first week of December.

“My retirement has been in the works for well over a year, and I wasn’t sure what my life was going to look like afterward,” Donatto said. “But this opportunity is so amazing, and one that I couldn't pass up or at least apply for. I'm just overwhelmed with joy that I was selected.”

Maya Washburn covers northern Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida-Network. Reach her at mwashburn@pbpost.com.

