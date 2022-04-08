Palm Coast City Council tentatively approves giving itself about a $35,000 raise

Despite overwhelming opposition from residents at the meeting, the Palm Coast City Council tentatively voted on Tuesday to give each council member an approximately $35,000 pay raise, an increase of 365%.

The City Council must still vote a second time to approve the pay raise for it to take effect. The City Council's next meeting is at 9 a.m. April 19.

David Alfin

Mayor David Alfin, who was elected in July, proposed the increase, saying it would help draw more talented people to serve on the council. Alfin also said the job is a full-time responsibility that demands a great deal of time.

Alfin and Council Members Ed Danko, John Fanelli and Nick Klufas voted to approve the raise, according to a webcast of the meeting.

Palm Coast pay raises: Palm Coast City Council proposes raising council pay from $9,600 annually to $44,670 each

New council member: Flagler County School administrator appointed to Palm Coast City Council

Vice Mayor Eddie Branquinho voted against the increase. Branquinho said that he opposed such a large increase and that he had served on a school board in New Jersey for no pay.

Branquinho made a motion for a smaller pay raise of $12,000 for council members and $15,000 for the mayor. It received a second for discussion by Klufas who then withdrew his second and no vote was taken.

If approved on a second vote, council members’ pay would increase to $44,670 per year and the mayor's pay to $46,470. The pay raises would take effect after the November election.

Palm Coast City Council paid less than in comparable cities, Alfin says

When Palm Coast incorporated in 1999, City Council members were paid $1,200 annually. Now, two decades later council members are paid $9,600 annually and the mayor is paid $11,400. They also receive reimbursements for expenses related to council business.

Alfin has said that according to a Florida League of Cities survey, council members in cities with populations similar to Palm Coast earned a median annual salary of more than $30,000.

Story continues

Alfin also has said that Flagler County Commissioners are paid $54,746 and Flagler County School Board members earn $34,594.

Alfin said that the pay increase for the City Council would not increase taxes. He said the pay to the council would equal to about 0.07% of the yearly budget.

He said the council has a big responsibility overseeing a $250 million budget. Alfin also said the budget had increased seven-fold since the city was incorporated in 1999. It had a population then of 32,732, which has since tripled, he said.

“I believe that raising salaries would expand our pool of competent applicants giving us a city council we expect, need and deserve,” Alfin said.

Alfin said City Council members must review agenda packages which typically have several hundred pages for each meeting.

Klufas said that the job was demanding and increasing the pay would increase the potential number of people interested in the job.

"The amount of energy that's involved to do a good job far exceeds what you would expect," he said.

Keeping the pay at $9,600 would eliminate a lot of people who are working other jobs from serving on the council, he said.

Fanelli, who will only be on the council for the remainder of the year, also agreed that the job was demanding.

Councilman Ed Danko said it takes money to run for political office and increasing the pay of the position would increase the number of potential candidates. Danko also said the job requires a great deal of time, not only at meetings but also talking to residents who call him about issues.

Some residents unconvinced

But a number of residents spoke at the meeting against the council giving itself such a large pay raise. Residents said if the council was to get a raise it should be far smaller.

Former Council Member Alan Peterson spoke out against the pay increase. Peterson said he had set the council's current pay.

"I can fully support and I think the public could support an increase of a third," Peterson said.

Peterson proposed an increase to $12,000 a year for council members and $15,000 a year for the mayor.

"But more than that I'm afraid that people will run for that job, for your job, for the money and not because they want to provide service to the public," Peterson said.

Michael Martin, another resident, said he had started a petition drive to change the City Charter to take away the council's power to give itself a raise and require a vote by residents.

However, that would not impact this raise which the city can do by two votes of an ordinance.

Branquinho said that if he legally could as a council member he would sign the petition.

One resident said the council was confusing service with pay, which Branquinho agreed with.

Residents told the council that if they did not believe they were paid enough or could not afford to stay on the council they should resign.

After the council voted to approve the pay increases, some residents yelled "Go find Jesus" and "You are all crooks" as they walked out of the chambers.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast City Council tentatively approves giving itself big raise