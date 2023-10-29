Palm Coast family arrested in connection to Florida father's murder, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Palm Coast family was arrested last week for their involvement in the 2021 murder of a Florida man in Dixie County, deputies said.

David Rainey was allegedly reported by his wife Cindy Rainey while the couple and their family were vacationing in Suwannee on July 25, 2021. A few hours later, deputies found David Rainey dead in a canal behind their rented residence.

He had multiple stab wounds to his chest and had been placed in the water after his death, investigators said. His death was ruled a homicide.

On Oct 25, 2023, three of David Rainey's family members were arrested in connection to his murder.

Cindy Rainey and Bailey Rainey were arrested in Bunnell while Jack Rainey was arrested in Orlando.

All three were charged with tampering with evidence.

No other details regarding the case have been released.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Dixie County Sheriff's Office for more information.