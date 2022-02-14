Palm Coast father accused of beating son, 9, over purchases on iPad, sheriff's office says

Deputies accused a Palm Coast father who was already on probation of beating his 9-year-old son because the boy and his little brother made purchases on their iPad, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Andrew Wayne Atkerson, 33, was arrested on felony child abuse charges, according to a sheriff’s office press release issued Monday. Atkerson was being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $12,500 bond.

The beating happened on Feb. 3, the release stated. Atkerson picked his son up several times and threw him into walls, closets and other things in the house, according to the release. The child suffered bruises in several spots on his body, including under both eyes, the release stated.

When the mother picked him up from school, she photographed the injuries, the release said.

When Florida Department of Children and Families Child Protection Team in Daytona Beach spoke to Atkerson about the case, Atkerson said “I might have over-punished them a little bit,” the release stated.

Atkerson has a number of prior arrests, including a 2017 felony domestic battery charge in an attack on his wife, which his children witnessed, according to the release.

Atkerson has faced 20 different charges in California and Florida dating back to 2004, including six battery charges, the release stated.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in the release that Atkerson could have restricted the child’s access to the iPad, but what he did instead crossed the line.

“No child should ever have to endure what this man did to his child. It appears this man has no ability to control his rage,” Staly stated. “Parents have the right to discipline their children but cannot go overboard, which happened in this case."

Staly said he was glad the mother sought help.

“I’m thankful the mother reported her observations and the work our detectives and DCF have done on this case to protect the children,” according to Staly’s statement. “Child abuse victims often have to live with those scars forever.”

