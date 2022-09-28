Palm Coast man accused of choking teen he claimed was trespassing on Canopy Walk dock

Gerald McCarthy faces felony charges in an altercation with two teens who were on the Canopy Walk dock in Palm Coast.

A 58-year-old Palm Coast man who said he was on the Canopy Walk security committee is facing felony charges after he was accused of choking a 13-year-old boy whom the man believed was trespassing at the condo complex, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Gerald Francis McCarthy was charged with two counts each of aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment, all felonies, according to the sheriff's office. McCarthy was also charged with two counts of battery, each a misdemeanor.

He was arrested Sunday and released Monday from the Flagler County jail after posting a $12,500 bond, according to records.

One of the teenagers told a deputy that earlier on Sunday he and two friends were fishing on the dock at Canopy Walk and swimming when McCarthy ordered them to leave, according to the release and a charging affidavit.

Before the teen could gather his belongings, McCarthy tried to place him in a headlock, a charging affidavit stated. The teen began swinging his fist and pulling away from McCarthy, the affidavit stated.

McCarthy then grabbed the teen by the throat and bent him over the wooden railing, lifting him off the ground so that only the tips of his left toes touched the dock, the affidavit stated. The teen’s head was over the water, the affidavit stated.

The teen was “pleading for his life” while in the choke hold and told McCarthy to stop twice and said “I have to go home, please,’" the affidavit stated.

McCarthy held on to the teen’s shirt collar and said “no you don’t, you have to stay here. I’m contacting the sheriff’s office,” the affidavit stated.

The teen’s friend, also 13, ran back to try to help his friend, who was able to get away from McCarthy and retrieve his fishing pole, the release stated. McCarthy also became physical with the other teen, including pinning him against the railing, the affidavit stated.

The first teen had red marks on the left side of his neck and marks on his back from the railing, the affidavit stated. The second teen did not complain of injuries and had no visible marks, according to the affidavit.

The first teen said he was given the code and permission to be on the dock by a school friend, the affidavit stated.

The teens’ 12-year-old friend video recorded the incident but was not involved in the altercation, according to the affidavit.

A witness told deputies that the man involved was on a blue pontoon boat and gave them the slip number; that led deputies to McCarthy’s unit in Canopy Walk.

McCarthy answered the door but declined to speak to deputies and said he wanted an attorney.

As the deputy was placing handcuffs on him, McCarthy said “This is ridiculous, I’m on the security committee and these kids were trespassing. I escorted them to the exit. That was it.”

