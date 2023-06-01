Palm Coast man accused of pointing gun at neighbor over driveway dispute

A Palm Coast man was arrested over the Memorial Day weekend after deputies say he pointed a gun at a neighbor’s head because someone mistakenly backed into his driveway.

Flagler County deputies were called to the neighborhood on Wood Ash Lane just before 2 p.m. Saturday for a weapons complaint.

The caller told the responding deputies that she saw her neighbor, identified as 60-year-old Terry Vetsch, yelling at a friend of hers about driving his vehicle onto Vetsch’s driveway.

The victim said as she approached Vetsch from across the street, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her head while threatening to shoot and kill her.

Deputies reviewed video of the incident from Vetsch’s doorbell camera that supported the victim’s version of events.

Terry Vetsch, 60, charged with aggravated assault with a firearm

As the neighbors argue about the vehicle in Vetsch’s driveway, he can be seen pulling out his gun and pointing it towards the victim’s head as she approaches his property line while threatening to kill her.

In an interview with deputies, Vetsch even admitted he pulled the hammer back on the Taurus 9mm handgun when he pointed it at the victim’s head.

Vetsch was arrested and booked into the Flagler County Jail on a single charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s since been released on $50,000 bond.

His gun will be submitted to evidence and eventually to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for further analysis.

