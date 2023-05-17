Palm Coast man accused of pulling gun faces felony charge in road rage incident

A Palm Coast man is facing a felony charge after officials said he pulled a gun on another driver following a traffic crash.

Samuel Kranz, 45, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Kranz was arrested 11:07 a.m. Saturday after deputies responded to Palm Coast Parkway and Colbert Lane for what began as a traffic accident followed by a "verbal altercation" on the side of the road. Kranz pointed his Sig Sauer P365XL pistol at the other driver, the sheriff's office stated.

Kranz was released at 12:30 p.m. Sunday from the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on $5,000 bond.

“Once again bad decisions made the crash into a felony arrest and a trip to jail,” Sheriff Rick Staly stated in a press release. “If you are involved in a crash, control your anger and actions."

The name of the other driver is redacted from court documents but he was apparently 65 years old.

Kranz told a deputy that he was turning right onto Colbert Lane from eastbound Palm Coast Parkway when his vehicle was struck on the driver's side taillight by a silver GMC.

Kranz said the other driver was making an obscene gesture at him with his middle finger and yelling an expletive at him. Kranz said he did not see a weapon on the other driver and his hands were empty, according to a charging affidavit.

Kranz said he pulled his pistol from his waistband and told the other driver to stop approaching him which he did. The other driver then got in his vehicle and drove away. Kranz said he last saw the other driver turn right onto North Village Drive and into the gated community of Grand Haven, the affidavit states.

When asked why he pulled his gun, Kranz said he was angry the man was yelling and that he was in fear the man was going to hit him, the affidavit stated. Kranz also said the man did not make any threatening statements to him, the affidavit stated.

Deputies checked Kranz's gun and found it loaded with 12 rounds and one in the chamber ready to fire.

The other driver met with deputies at the entrance to Grand Haven and said he pulled off the road after the crash. The other driver also stated, "He pointed a handgun at me, I feared that I would've been shot."

Kranz has entered a plea of not guilty, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man faces felony, pulled gun following a car crash, police say