Palm Coast man applying to become a Flagler deputy dies after physical abilities test

A 26-year-old Palm Coast man hoping to become a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy died Monday after feeling ill during a physical abilities test.

Austin Ross was participating in the test, which is the first step for someone interested in becoming a deputy, said Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Mark Strobridge in an interview.

Strobridge said the sheriff plans to make Ross an honorary deputy.

Ross was feeling OK when he started the test at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Operation Center but later began feeling ill, Strobridge said.

They had him sit down and rest, gave him some water and called the fire department to check him, Strobridge said. Once the fire department arrived, they placed Ross in an ambulance; that’s when they lost his pulse. They were able to restore his pulse, Strobridge said, and he was transported to AdventHealth Palm Coast on State Road 100 where he died.

According to dispatch notes, the fire department was called at 10:32 a.m.

Ross “fell out" and was feeling "light-headed" during the test, according to the notes. The notes state Ross did not lose consciousness and was “alert.”

According to the dispatch notes, Ross weighed 300 pounds.

Strobridge said the sheriff’s office does prohibit people from taking the test since that might run afoul of laws.

“When someone shows up and says ‘I can do this’ we give them the opportunity to do so ... we make no prejudgments based on physical characteristics,” Strobridge said.

He said people of various shapes and sizes have completed the test.

The test assesses applicants’ abilities to handle tasks that a deputy could face on any given day, Strobridge said, describing it as more of an endurance test.

“This is the very first step. This is the step where we actually meet the candidate many times for the very first time,” Strobridge said. “This is the very beginning of the evaluation process. Once they get through this, they are told whether they get an interview or not.”

Strobridge said applicants receive physical exams later in the hiring process.

Ross was among eight or 10 applicants taking the assessment. Some were applying to become deputies, others correction deputies.

Applicants had to sign a waiver releasing the sheriff’s office from any liabilities.

The physical abilities test is from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and assesses tasks like exiting a vehicle and opening the trunk, running 220 yards, completing an obstacle course, dragging a 150-pound dummy, dry firing a weapon six times with each hand, and placing items in a trunk and entering a vehicle.

The obstacle course requires several tasks, including climbing over a 40-inch tall wall, running, crawling and jumping over three hurdles 24, 12 and 18 inches tall spaced 5 feet apart.

In his application, Ross listed his most recent job as a sales consultant at Palm Coast Ford, where he had worked from March 2021 to January 2024. He wrote as a reason for leaving he wrote that he needed to find a career that is "more in line with my own morals and values."

“Here he is, he has a dream to be a law enforcement officer,” Strobridge said. “This is the very first step and this horrific tragedy happens. It’s tragic for their family and our hearts and prayers go out to them. The sheriff knowing that his dream was to be a law enforcement officer, he wants to make him an honorary deputy.”

