Palm Coast man arrested after punching senior citizen in the face, release states

A 39-year-old Palm Coast man was charged with a felony after he threw a cup of coffee, but then followed that up by punching at an elderly man and knocking him to the ground, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Sean Ruel was charged with battery of a person over 65, according to a press release. Ruel was being held at the Flagler County jail on $5,000 bond.

A security video shows Ruel standing in line just after 10 a.m. on May 22 at the Shell gas station, 320 Palm Coast Parkway NE, according to a press release and charging affidavit.

COVID Barrier Attack: Palm Coast man who broke COVID barrier, attacked Lyft driver found guilty of battery

Charges Reduced Against ARCA racer: Charges reduced against ARCA racer and Father Lopez senior Daniel Dye

Student Body Slammed: DeLand High School student hospitalized after body-slamming on concrete

A 76-year-old man is seen at the counter interacting with the clerk. Ruel became frustrated and tossed a cup of coffee on the floor, splashing the senior, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Ruel then walked outside. The video shows the elderly man then walk outside and ask Ruel why he threw coffee at him, according to the release.

Sean Ruel of Palm Coast was charged with battery of a person over 65 after punching a 76-year-old man, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Ruel then walks up and punches the 76-year-old in the face, knocking him to the ground, the release states. Ruel then rode away on his bicycle, the affidavit stated.

The elderly man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the release states.

The Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) issued an attempt to identify bulletin and deputies were able to locate Ruel who was arrested Wednesday, according to the affidavit.

“Because this guy couldn’t control his anger he battered a senior citizen and is lucky he did not seriously injure him,” according to a statement from Sheriff Rick Staly. “Our deputies did a great job to identify, locate and arrest Ruel for what he did to this senior in our community. We won’t tolerate this kind of behavior.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast man charged with punching senior citizen in the face