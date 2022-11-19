Palm Coast man arrested after several dogs were found in an abandoned home

The Bunnell Police Department have arrested a Palm Coast man for animal cruelty after officers found 6 dogs in the backyard of an abandoned home.

Law enforcement said they responded to calls from neighbors and saw six different notices posted on the door of the house.

When they got there, they found six different pitbulls in poor conditions.

Officers saw that the dogs had multiple injuries and were left without food and water.

The dogs were transported to the Humane Society.

Willie Lee Gardner, 29, was identified as the main suspect and owner of the dogs.

Gardner has been charged on four counts of aggravated animal cruelty, each count carrying a $10,000 bond.

