Palm Coast man arrested after stabbing woman's boyfriend during fight, sheriff says

A Palm Coast man was arrested after he tried to pick up a woman walking along Barrister Lane and ended up stabbing her boyfriend, according to a charging affidavit.

Eric Philip Galdabini, 56, of Birchwood Drive in Palm Coast, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery — prior conviction battery commits second subsequent battery.

Galdabini was being held on $40,000 bond on Friday at the Flagler County jail.

The victim told deputies that he was walking on Barrister Lane about 10 a.m. Thursday when his girlfriend told him a man in a Jeep was trying to pick her up, according to a charging affidavit.

Galdabini was circling the neighborhood, and as his vehicle approached, the boyfriend told him to “keep moving,” the affidavit stated. Galdabini then parked his vehicle and “sprinted” at the boyfriend and punched him; the boyfriend punched him back, the affidavit stated.

The boyfriend then tried to put Galdabini in a chokehold to “stop” the fight, the affidavit stated. Galdabini took his knife and cut the boyfriend, the affidavit stated. He chased the boyfriend and then returned to his Jeep.

Galdabini was described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 220 pounds in the affidavit.

The girlfriend said Galdabini had passed her three times and that her boyfriend had warned him that he would defend them. The girlfriend said that Galdabini had “brandished the knife in a threatening manner toward” her boyfriend, the affidavit stated.

The boyfriend was evaluated by medical staff who said he would need stitches.

The girlfriend was not injured.

A video from a nearby home showed Galdabini exit his vehicle in a “full sprint” toward the couple. Galdabini appeared to be holding a knife, the affidavit stated.

Galdabini was in an aggressive fighting stance before trying to punch the boyfriend who overpowered him and forced him to the ground, according to the video, the affidavit stated. Galdabini then began to stab the boyfriend who released him. Galdabini then chased the boyfriend before returning to his vehicle.

A deputy responding to the scene spotted Galdabini in his Jeep stopped at the intersection of Belle Terre Parkway and Pine Lakes Parkway. The deputy noticed he had red marks on his face and was “aggressively reaching toward his center console.”

The deputy ordered Galdabini out of the vehicle. Galdabini claimed he had been jumped on Barrister. When the deputy asked if he had stabbed someone, Galdabini said he had been involved in an altercation, the affidavit stated.

Galdabini told the deputy that he had been driving along Barrister Lane going to the store when he saw the woman walking about 30 feet ahead of the man. Galdabini said he asked her if she needed a ride and an argument began between the two, the affidavit stated.

Galdabini parked and went back to the woman. Galdabini said he was beaten by her boyfriend “for no apparent reason,” the report stated. Galdabini said when the man began to choke him, he stabbed him, the affidavit stated.

Deputies found the bloody knife in a bag by the shift knob in the vehicle, where Galdabini had been reaching.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast man accused of stabbing man on morning walk