Palm Coast man who broke COVID barrier, attacked Lyft driver found guilty of battery

A Palm Coast man who ripped down a plastic partition and attacked a Lyft driver in the midst of COVID-19 two years ago was found guilty of battery, but cleared of a more serious felony charge.

Travis Smith, 38, was charged with battery, a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in the county jail, and burglary of an occupied conveyance, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

A jury deliberated for about 2 ½ hours before returning the guilty verdict on the misdemeanor and a not guilty verdict on the burglary charge.

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins ordered that Smith be taken into custody to await sentencing, according to a broadcast of the trial on Zoom.

Smith had also been charged with contributing to the dependency of a child, a second-degree misdemeanor. The child and his father were friends of Smith and were in the vehicle. But Perkins granted a defense motion to acquit him of that charge. Perkins said the father was present with the child and Smith had no responsibility for the child.

The Lyft driver’s dash camera recorded the incident, which took place just after 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2020, near Belle Terre and Royal Palms parkways.

Smith was one of three passengers in the backseat of the Lyft car. His friend and his friend's son were visiting Smith from out of state.

The driver, Nihat Yalcin Aksezer, a Palm Coast resident who was 47 at the time, picked up the trio in Flagler Beach and was driving them to Smith’s residence along Rockne Lane, according to deputies.

Travis Smith of Palm Coast was convicted of battery in this attack on a Lyft driver in 2020.

Aksezer had installed the plastic partition which was intended to protect him from COVID-19.

The video captures Smith first asking about the plastic partition and then eventually tearing through the plastic sheeting and attacking Aksezer before Aksezer manages to stop the car and get everyoneout. The child can be heard screaming in the video.

During his closing argument, Smith’s defense attorney, Philip Bonamo, pointed to Aksezer’s testimony that Smith had asked him to stop the car.

“Mr. Smith had asked that the driver stop the vehicle when they were concerned about the driving pattern and what was going on by the driver and he did not,” Bonamo said. “He had ample opportunity and he chose not to.”

Bonamo said that the now 9-year-old child, who was 7 at the time, testified that he remembered an argument and said that the driver cursed back at them.

It concerned Smith and the other two passengers that the driver was not stopping, Bonamo said.

About the burglary charge, Bonamo said there was no evidence that when Smith entered the vehicle he intended to commit any harm to the driver and all he and the others wanted was a ride home from Flagler Beach.

“They are trying to get out. They certainly don’t want to remain in the vehicle,” Bonamo said. “Why? because of what they were faced with by this driver who would not let them out of that vehicle.”

Bonamo, who along with Mary Catherine Crock represented Smith, said that Smith's actions were justified because they were trying to get out of the car.

“He was doing that so that they could get out,” Bonamo said of Smith grabbing the driver.

Travis Smith testifies in screen grab from Zoom

'Actions of a drunk man'

During her closing argument, prosecutor Tara Libby said there was no justification for what Smith did.

“These are the actions of a drunk man that for whatever reasons known only to him he just wanted to go ahead and attack his Lyft driver,” Libby said.

Libby said the driver did testify he was asked to stop the vehicle but he also said he believed he was being tricked and he was outnumbered by two drunk men in the back of his vehicle. She said the video did not match Smith’s version of events.

“In that video there was not an argument, there was no request to get out, there was no stern let me out,” Libby said.

Libby said that Smith committed the burglary when he entered the non-public area of the car where the Lyft driver was. She compared it to a passenger without permission entering the flight deck of a plane or the driver’s compartment of a limo.

“When Mr. Smith broke through that plastic barrier he entered the non-public area,” Libby said.

She said Smith did not have any reason to try to, as he said, subdue the driver. And she said once outside the car, Smith went after the driver and punched him while the driver was on the ground.

Smith took the stand and testified that he argued with Aksezer and called him a liar in an attempt to get him angry so he would stop and let them out of the car. Smith said he came through the partition to subdue Aksezer. Once outside the car, he testified he wanted to keep Aksezer from leaving so police would arrest him.

During cross examination, the prosecutor questioned his story.

"At no point in this video do we hear you ask or tell Mr. Aksezer to stop the vehicle do we?" the prosecutor asked during cross examination.

"Not in that video, no," Smith said.

The prosecutor said that Smith did not call the police even though he claimed he was frightened.

"You are so scared you're asking about this plastic partition, right?"

"Yeah," Smith said.

After the verdict, Bonamo asked that Smith be allowed to remain free until sentencing, saying he was not a flight risk and he had been cleared of the felony charge. Libby asked that he be remanded into custody and that the state would ask for jail time based on the injuries to the Lyft driver, which included bruises and scrapes.

Perkins remanded Smith into custody.

