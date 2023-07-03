Palm Coast man charged with sex crimes involving a child is also wanted in Virginia

A Palm Coast man was being held without bond at the Flagler County jail on accusations he exposed himself and inappropriately touched a child. He is also wanted in Virginia on similar charges, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Wayne Jennelle, 51, was charged with sexual battery - victim under 12 and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation - victim under 12.

FCSO’s Problem Area Crime Enforcement Unit arrested Jennelle on Friday without incident while he walked his dog in front of his apartment at 121 Pine Lakes Parkway.

The sheriff's office began investigating Jennelle in March after he reportedly exposed himself and inappropriately touched a known juvenile under the age of 12 on multiple occasions in Flagler County, according to the sheriff's office.

Jennelle was recently indicted in Virginia on similar charges including indecent liberties with a child and aggravated sexual battery – victim under 13.

Jennelle was being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility with no bond.

“This young victim was brave enough to report this to a parent who then contacted law enforcement,” Sheriff Rick Staly stated in a release. “The child’s innocence was taken away by this pervert and I hope he spends the rest of his life in prison where he belongs. We also pray the victims in all his cases receive the help they likely need to recover from this dirtbag's actions. Great work by our major case unit.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast man charged with sex crimes involving a child