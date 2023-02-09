Palm Coast man charged with sexual battery of a child, deputies say

A Palm Coast man was arrested on sexual battery of a child charges, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s office.

Detectives from the FCSO Major Case Unit arrested Gabriel Figueroa, 18, of Palm Coast, at his home Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s, office, deputies began investigating last December after receiving information of a sexual assault involving two juveniles and a relative.

Detectives said Figueroa, a juvenile at the time, sexually battered a relative multiple times between 2015 and 2019.

Deputies said during the investigation, Figueroa admitted to the crimes.

Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said the willingness of the victims to come forward helped get Figueroa off the streets.

“I commend the braveness of the victims to come forward, and I hope this arrest helps them heal from the trauma this pervert caused and brings some closure to them, knowing he is being held accountable for his crimes and can’t hurt them or anyone else again,” Staly said.

Figueroa was booked into the Flagler County jail on sexual battery and lewd and lascivious exhibition charges on a $150,000 bond.

