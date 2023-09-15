Palm Coast man convicted of killing his girlfriend, faces up to life in prison

Brenan Hill

A Palm Coast man was convicted of second-degree murder for shooting his girlfriend in the head two years ago, according to the court records.

Brenan Hill, 34, was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of his girlfriend, Savannah La-Rynn Gonzalez, 24, of Palm Coast. Gonzalez was shot March 26, 2021, and died as a result of complications from the wound on Nov. 9, 2022.

On Friday, a jury found Hill guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated battery and shooting within or into a vehicle, according to court records.

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins has set sentencing for Dec. 1 when Hill will face up to life in prison.

Hill drove his wounded girlfriend to the hospital. He initially said that his girlfriend was shot in an alleyway by the Microtel Inn & Suites in Palm Coast by a man who had walked up to his car asking to buy “weed.”

Later, he gave a different story, stating he and his girlfriend had driven to the Graham Swamp West Trailhead parking lot and were attempting to book a hotel room when a man approached the car and shot his girlfriend, the sheriff’s office stated.

Hill later told detectives that he and his girlfriend had been arguing. He said he pulled the gun out of his waistband when it went off.

Deputies found that Hill had a warrant for his arrest in connection to a domestic violence charge from Pennsylvania and he was taken into custody.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast man faces life in prison, convicted of girlfriend's murder