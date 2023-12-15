Palm Coast man convicted after soliciting teen girl for sex, stalking her

A Palm Coast man who stalked and solicited sex from a teenage girl will face up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced.

Jerome Malerba, 47, was found guilty of soliciting a child or person believed to be a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer services or devices, aggravated stalking of a person under 16 years of age and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to a press release from the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

Malerba befriended the teenage girl in 2020 and then harassed her for a year and a half even after being told to stop contacting her.

Jerome Malerba

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins set sentencing for Malerba on Feb. 21 at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell.

Malerba sent the teenage girl multiple sexually inappropriate text messages, emails and voicemails. Malerba also sent her text messages in the summer of 2022 trying to solicit sex acts from her.

He also followed the girl and her family members more than once, the State Attorney's Office stated.

“Stalking demonstrates an escalation of sexually deviant behavior by the defendant,” 7th Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza stated in the release. “We are fortunate he was arrested, charged and convicted before his behavior escalated even further.”

The charging affidavit states that the girl was 15 and that Malerba threatened to hurt her multiple times if she did not respond.

The teen girl left her home to stay at residence out of the area to avoid Malerba, the affidavit stated.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case which was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast man convicted after soliciting teen girl for sex